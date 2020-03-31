What's new to stream for April 2020

Here's what's new to watch in April 2020.
And there is a lot on April 24.
Netflix has a new original film called extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth.
He plays Tyler Rigg, a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose.
His mission?
To rescue the son of an international crime lord.
Of course, on the first, Netflix has the Iliza Schlesinger Sketch Show.
This is not a show about sketching.
It's a sketch comedy show.
Speaking of comedy, Chris D'Elia is back for a new Netflix comedy special.
It's calldd Chris D'Elia, No Pain.
And it streams on the 14th On April 17, Netflix has a new comedy series starring Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones is called hashtag black AF cooking fans.
There's another new season of nailed it on Netflix.
Season Four arrives on the first.
There's also a new original Netflix show called Cooking with cannabis.
It's a cooking competition show that's being released on wait for it for 20 haha Netflix on the 21st.
There's a new comedy special called middle ditch and shorts.
There are actually three parts and they're completely improvised By Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz.
Ricky Gervais is back for Afterlife season two.
It's a mix of comedy and drama.
The show was created by and stars debase the new season streams on the 24th.
On the 27th, Netflix has a new comedy series called Never have I ever.
It's a coming of age tale, about the life of a first generation Indian American teenage girl.
It's inspired by Mindy Callings childhood.
Pro wrestling fans Pay attention.
Netflix has the Big Show show on April 6. This is a comedy where the Big Show and his wife deal with the challenges of raising three daughters on the 10th.
Netflix has the main event The story.
A kid finds a magical wrestling mask that gives him super strength.
What does he do with it?
Enter the WWE.
On April 4, and fifth, the WWE Network will stream WrestleMania.
For the first time the event will not be broadcasted live.
Instead, it will be pre recorded.
Let's check on Hulu.
On April 3, Check out the final season of Future Man.
Josh, Tiger and Wolf are all back.
They've been convicted of time crimes and sentenced to death by entertainment.
The show is dumb fun, and I highly recommend it.
Hulu picks up Parasites on April 8th.
You've heard of Parasite right?
It won all kinds of awards including, the 2020 Academy Award for the Best Motion Picture of the year.
On the 15th, Hulu has the series premiere of Mrs.
America, It stars Cate Blanchett.
And it's about the movement, to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.
Disney plus has some wholesome entertainment for the family.
On April 3, check out one day at Disney.
This episode goes behind the scenes of the frozen musical on Broadway.
The star of the show is your tour guide on the 24th one day at Disney has a look at Pixar University, the manager of art and film education Tier Clatter Well let us in on the Pixar process.
animal lovers check out dolphin reef on April 3. The documentary follows a Pacific bottlenose dolphin growing up.
It's narrated by Natalie Portman.
On the same day you can watch dolphin reef behind the scenes.
Every Friday in April catch a new episode of Star Wars The Clone Wars.
Remember, this is the final season.
Amazon Prime has a new original series called Tales From The Loop.
It explores the adventures of people who live above the loop, a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe.
On April 10, Rambo Last Blood comes online at Amazon Prime.
How about a couple of HBO NOW Highlight?
Bites.
On the 27th, you can watch, I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE.
It stars Mark Ruffalo, playing identical twins.
It's supposed to be an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness.
I know this much is true is based on Wally lambs, New York Times bestseller Of the same name.
Insecure is back, for it's fourth season premiere on April 12th.
And over on DC Universe catch this season 2 premiere of Harley Quinn on April 3rd.
Word of warning it's class, vital and hilarious.
For more information check out cnet.com/netpicks.
I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online.
[MUSIC]