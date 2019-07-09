What you should know about the Samsung Galaxy S11

These are the top five things that you need to know about the Galaxy S11, yes the S10 is only a few months old, but there's a lot going on at Samsung so based on reports and history.
I've put together a list of what's going on with the S11.
How do you rank a list like this, by your tweet.
Let's go, at number five is it's release date.
Let's see the S8 was revealed in March of 2017.
Shift in April.
The s nine was introduced in February 2018.
But they're released the next month.
Last year.
The S 10 was rumored to be shown off in January to create some room for Samsung's upcoming foldable phone.
Well, that wasn't true.
The S 10 made its official debut in February 2019.
The release date in March for three of them So what about the S11 expect a February 2020 third option and released shortly thereafter there could be some oddities because of number four 5 G. in the S.
11 recently Qualcomm is showing off its first processor with an integrated 5 G. motive the company also said that Sam son will be the first company to work with Qualcomm on it into a 5 G chip.
So what's the big deal?
An intuitive 5G modem means that power demands will be lower than a standalone modem that works alongside a processor.
Additionally, since there's one less physical component in the device, the device can be smaller and sleeker.
Samsung's S series usually get the latest Snapdragon processor And the S11 definitely seems like a natural choice for Qualcomm's new tech.
Now, for the S10, we saw Samsung introduce three LTE models and one 5G model.
Would Samsung 4G and 5G variants of the S11?
I'm gonna say no, assuming Samsung has the latest Qualcomm chips, Working just fine.
I don't think Samsung would introduce six versions of the same phone.
Command number three the S 11.
Might dump the headphone jack.
This report comes from et news, which said Samsung was considering the move for both the note 10 and the S 11.
That would be horrible, but it could happen.
Samsung has been trying newer things on lower end phones.
Take a look at the Samsung 880.
That's the one with the crazy camera setup where the rear camera assembly rises up and flips around to act as a selfie cam.
That's very cool but it is missing a headphone jack and micro-SD card slot.
So could Samsung ditch the headphone jack on it's higher-end phones?
I'm gonna say yeah.
And number two is the fate of the front-facing camera on the S11.
We know that Samsung is working on its own under panel camera sensor.
How do we know that?
Take a look at this presentation slide from Samsung displays old [UNKNOWN] form 2018.
You can see the UPS section for the under panel sensor.
Competitors like OPO have shown off their version of the first generation of under-the-screen camera tech.
Take a close look at this picture from Engadget, you can see where the camera is hidden.
When it came to a fingerprint scanner under the screen, Samsung waited a bit to make sure the tech worked well before putting it in the S10.
Now, a tweet from Ice Universe says it will take a couple of years before under-display camera tech matures.
That suggests that Samsung might not rush the feature to the S11.
Now, considering the mess the Galaxy Fold created, I would think Samsung will stick to the whole punch design on the S series for a while, and at number one is that the S11 might not be named the S11.
This report came out of the Yonhap News Agency and excites a marketing expert at Samsung.
This expert said quite, Samsung is aware that after the S10, people may not like the longer name that will come with two-digit numbers.
The report also said nothing had been decided yet.
This is intriguing.
We've seen other things get stuck at 10.
Microsoft called Windows 10.
The last version of Windows since Windows is more of a service now, Mac OS is still technically on 1018 years after introducing 10.0 And again, Samsung does have devices like the A80, but there weren't 79 other versions of that device.
I think the renaming concept has some legs.
The phone itself may have an internal name of S11 or whatever.
But I think that Samsung should just call it the Galaxy S. Maybe it could be distinguished by the year it was released, you know?
Like a car.
Maybe since the phone is coming out in 2020, it'll be the 2020 or so double x.
On second thought, don't go with double x. This sounds weird.
What do you wanna see out of a galaxy S11 or whatever is gonna be called?
Let me know in the comments or on Twitter.
I'm Iyaz.
Thanks for watching.
I'll see you online.