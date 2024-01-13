What to Expect from Samsung Unpacked 2024 2:44 Watch Now

What to Expect from Samsung Unpacked 2024

Jan 13, 2024 Phones

Speaker 1: Come January 17th, it'll be out with the old, sorry, galaxy S 23 and in with the new, as Samsung is expected to announce it's Galaxy S 24 lineup, here's everything we're expecting. Speaker 1: We don't know much about the rumored Galaxy S 24 series, but there's one word I can pretty much guarantee we'll be hearing a lot ai. Samsung will probably find a way to pack AI into its new devices, whether it's in the camera processor or even with its own generative AI model called GOs. The [00:00:30] company introduced Goss in November, 2023 as Samsung's version of chat GPT. Goss can write emails, summarized documents, and translate audio and text in real time, and it can also generate images and help with coding. So pretty much the same functionality as other generative AI platforms like Chat, GPT and Bart Goss processes data on the actual device instead of sending it to the cloud, which should mean better privacy and speed. Until now, only Samsung employees have had access to the new AI model, but it's possible it'll make its [00:01:00] public debut on the S 24 lineup. Speaker 1: We can pretty much always expect the Galaxies cameras to get better each year, but Samsung may follow Google's lead and add more AI photo editing tools. We saw the Pixel eight lineup get upgrades like Magic Editor last year, which lets you erase, move and resize objects and people and photos. So maybe we'll get something similar in the Galaxy S 24 phones. There could also be some hardware adjustments. Rumors point to a new titanium frame for the Galaxy S 24 Ultra, which could eventually show up [00:01:30] on other Samsung devices along with ai. Titanium seems to be another buzzword ever since Apple introduced it in its iPhone 15 Pro lineup. Adding this to the Ultra, it could make it feel lighter and less bulky. The Ultra could also have flatter edges according to some leaks rather than that signature curved frame, but there's still a lot of unknowns. Will there be better battery life, faster charging? The S 23 series has the same charging speeds as its predecessors. There's 25 watt charging on the regular S 23 and 45 watts on the Plus [00:02:00] and Ultra, but some competitors like the Lenovo Think phone and the Motorola Edge plus have 68 watt charging, so Samsung has some catching up to do. Speaker 1: It'd also be great if Samsung could give us more years of Android updates. Right now, galaxy Phones Promise four generations of software updates, but Google's Pixel eight phones come with seven years of updates. Hopefully, Samsung is in the competitive spirit and tries to match or even top that because if you're spending a thousand dollars or more on a phone, the longer you can hold onto it, the less painful it's to cough up [00:02:30] all that cash. We'll have to wait until January 17th at 10:00 AM Pacific time to see what Samsung actually unveils. So be sure to follow CNET for all the live updates and follow-ups. Until then, I'll keep trying to manifest this wishlist. Thanks for watching.