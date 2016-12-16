What to consider before canceling cable: Tech Minute
If you're looking to cut the cord, keep these tips in mind before canceling your cable subscription.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Want to cut the cord? Here's what to keep in mind before cancelling cable. Your alternatives include services that stream live TV over the internet like Sling TV, DirectTV Now, or PlayStation Vue. But you may miss out on major networks in certain cities and you can only watch live to air TV unless you buy an antenna DVR like the Channel Master Plus. Or TiVo, [UNKNOWN], RCA. You could install an indoor antenna that costs lest than ten dollars to get most major networks but no add-on channels. Can you live without sports? Some pro baseball and basketball channels are only available for cable. Subscribers. And will your Internet connection support heavy streaming? HD and 4K use a lot of bandwidth and you'll eat through data quickly if your connection is metered. Also, think about how many concurrent streams you need. Netflix and DirecTV support two streams at once and Playstation Vue allows five. In San Francisco, I'm Lexy Savvides, cnet.com from CBS News. [MUSIC]