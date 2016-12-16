Connect with us
Your video, "What to consider before canceling cable"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

What to consider before canceling cable: Tech Minute

About Video

Tech Minute: What to consider before canceling cable

1:08 /

If you're looking to cut the cord, keep these tips in mind before canceling your cable subscription.

Transcript
[MUSIC] Want to cut the cord? Here's what to keep in mind before cancelling cable. Your alternatives include services that stream live TV over the internet like Sling TV, DirectTV Now, or PlayStation Vue. But you may miss out on major networks in certain cities and you can only watch live to air TV unless you buy an antenna DVR like the Channel Master Plus. Or TiVo, [UNKNOWN], RCA. You could install an indoor antenna that costs lest than ten dollars to get most major networks but no add-on channels. Can you live without sports? Some pro baseball and basketball channels are only available for cable. Subscribers. And will your Internet connection support heavy streaming? HD and 4K use a lot of bandwidth and you'll eat through data quickly if your connection is metered. Also, think about how many concurrent streams you need. Netflix and DirecTV support two streams at once and Playstation Vue allows five. In San Francisco, I'm Lexy Savvides, cnet.com from CBS News. [MUSIC]

New releases

Video: What to consider before canceling cable
What to consider before canceling cable
1:08 December 30, 2016
If you're looking to cut the cord, keep these tips in mind before canceling your cable subscription.
Play video
Video: Tech resolutions you only have to do once this year
Tech resolutions you only have to do once this year
1:28 December 30, 2016
New Year's resolutions can be hard to keep, but here are some that you only have to do once to cover you for the rest of the year.
Play video
Video: RIP: Tech that died in 2016
RIP: Tech that died in 2016
1:58 December 29, 2016
Bridget Carey looks back at the tech that met its end this year, including a teenage chatbot, a 10-year-old game console and some loopy...
Play video
Video: Come along as we rally with the Gazelles in Morocco (Part 3)
Come along as we rally with the Gazelles in Morocco (Part 3)
5:01 December 28, 2016
Considered one of the toughest motorsports events in the world, the Gazelle Rally pits teams of two women against the harsh Moroccan...
Play video
Video: The Apple Byte: Feedback Special 2016
The Apple Byte: Feedback Special 2016
2:10 December 28, 2016
The Apple Byte and CNET team read your feedback from 2016, another amazing year thanks to you.
Play video
Video: Here are the best videogames of the year
Here are the best videogames of the year
1:06 December 28, 2016
With 2016 almost in the books here are some of the best games of the year.
Play video
Video: Come along as we rally with the Gazelles in Morocco (Part 2)
Come along as we rally with the Gazelles in Morocco (Part 2)
7:29 December 27, 2016
Considered one of the toughest motorsports events in the world, the Gazelle Rally pits teams of two women against the harsh Moroccan...
Play video
Video: Recycle old tech, sell unwanted gadgets
Recycle old tech, sell unwanted gadgets
1:09 December 27, 2016
In today's tech news, make way for all those new holiday gifts by recycling or selling older devices.
Play video