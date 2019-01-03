Special Features

What Star Trek character would you like to see on Discovery?

Transcript
I definitely would love to meet Captain Sisko, I'd love to meet him. And I think Captain Janeway, I'd love to see the two of them. Spock was my favorite as a kid. He was the tall, skinny one who didn't look like everybody else in the bridge and And I get that. I feel that in my heart and soul, so having him join us this year, I'm satisfied myself now. Maybe if we had a good villain come back, like Ton, in his younger day. Because we take place ten years before the original series at this points, so let's see What would kind of been like back then was a teenager that didn't hadn't found himself yet? Let's see&gt;&gt;.Patrick stickers&gt;&gt;No hesitation&gt;&gt; now.&gt;&gt; And that's not even Pat. Captain Picard. She wants Patrick stickers&gt;&gt; so wonderful.&gt;&gt; Well, I mean, he hasn't been hasn't been invented yet, but I love data, but he you know, he hasn't been invented yet. So you&gt;&gt; don't time travel before&gt;&gt; I'm in? Sure. You know. I mean we're, I'm excited, I think you saw how out of our minds excited we were to hear that we're gonna see Picard again in his own series. So if there was any way somewhere down the line that we could meet up with him, that would be amazing.
