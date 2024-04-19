What is the Fediverse? 1:15 Watch Now

What is the Fediverse?

Apr 19, 2024 Social Media

Speaker 1: Did you hear the news that Threads and President Biden joined the Fedi verse and we're super confused by that? Well, you're not alone. Here's what that actually means. Social media platforms in the Fedi verse are federated, which means they belong to a bigger group. Fedi verse platforms are united under a set of rules called Activity Pub protocols. These protocols standardized sites behind the scenes so that different platforms can talk to each other and you can share content between them more easily. [00:00:30] They're open source and decentralized, which means they don't operate under one umbrella website. Think about Mastodon. You can join one server and still talk to people on different servers, but you're not all under the same website domain. Recently Threads announced that it was joining the Fedi verse, which means that you can adjust your settings so that any post you make on threads is discoverable across fedi verse platforms, including Mastodon. Now, we don't know yet how threads joining the Fedi verse will affect its future, but for now, threads [00:01:00] has opened up the Fedi verse to millions of users likely for the first time. We'll just have to wait and see what happens next. In the meantime, you can learn how to turn on Fedi verse sharing on threads using my new guide on cnet.