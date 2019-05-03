Tech Minute

What Amazon's one-day shipping means for you

Transcript
[Music] Amazon changed the game with two day shipping back in 2005. But now, other retailers can match or beat that speed. And that's one of the biggest reason why Amazon will soon offer its Prime members shipping and half of that time. These days an Amazon Prime membership costs $119 a year already that includes one day shipping from millions of items. Two day shipping for over 100 million items. And the next quarter Amazon plans on investing $800 million to beef up its infrastructure to bring more items to its users and just one day, a service that many in Europe and Japan already enjoy. But since the US is its biggest market, all users around the globe should benefit from the increased speed. Amazon has not disclosed when the changes will officially take place. In San Francisco I am Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News [SOUND]
