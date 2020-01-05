Wello's eTrike is the adorable urban vehicle for your whole (small) family

[MUSIC] I'm here at CES, and after walking the show floor, my feet are very tired, but I might have an answer and it's also the answer to the future of urban mobility. Now, imagine you have a giant car and it takes you to and from work every day, really short trip for one person. Well, imagine if you could combine the convenience of a car. With a bike and fuse it together, that's what this is. It's called the velocity from French company Weller. Now it's designed to give you pedal power with a bit of assistance from a battery. So I'll show you inside. You can sit up front and pedal. Kinda like you want a regular by. But it's also got a battery built in, but means it will make it much easier for you to go up the hill. Now in the back, you can carry your entire family. It's a very small or you can turn this area into a cargo space now, it's designed to go with the speed of about 15 to 25 miles per hour and that's due to European regulations. And with the battery and the pedal assistance you'll get a range of about 25 to 35 miles but if you use the solar panels which is an added extra on top, you might get around to about 60 miles and because this is the future. This iPad tells me exactly what I need to know about the vehicle. So imagine you have a fleet of these vehicles around the city, you'll be able to see them in real time and track them through the streets, seeing things like their speed, their battery usage, how much charge is left on the solar panels and because we live in the eco conscious age, How many carbon emissions you've saved, but not for the iPad now, I don't know about you. This is clunky than a bike and obviously we've seen in a number of cities around the world now but with that kind of added on of battery power, but I like the idea of being protected from the elements. I like the idea of taking place not live my very adorable dog in the back. It seems to me like a pretty good option if you don't wanna go out for a car, but maybe you don't wanna just be schlepping around on a bike. I don't know if it's gonna let me like cycle around city, yes, but I reckon I can give it a try. All right. It's locked. They definitely locked it because of people like All right, this one here which is the family model, it's designed for consumers. It's available to preorder now starting at 4,900 Euro which is about $5500 US. But, for optional extras, you can get things like the solar panels on the roof or deluxe interiors. They're also doing a B2B model that has more of a cargo feel or a bit of a pick up truck style vibe. I don't know if it's for me you can look certainly very interesting thing around the city and one of these but I think it's definitely a great option for the future of transport. If you want to see more cool, amazing stuff like this from the CES show floor and make sure you subscribe to CNET where we have all the For your future tech needs. [MUSIC]

