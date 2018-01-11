The Latest
New Products
Must-See
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
Autoplay: ON
Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "We quiz HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowsky"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CES
2018
We quiz HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowsky
Can the hostest with the mostest answer our CES questions?
13:26
/
January 11, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for We quiz HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowsky.
Coming up next
Polk's smart sound bar is an Echo Dot space ship
CES in 90 seconds
Best tech of CES 2018
CNET vs. the robots of CES 2018
Talk to the projector: Optoma gets Alexa support
Human vs. robot: I challenged Forpheus to a game of ping-pong
These baby NASA rovers can fold and scale walls
CES 2018: Press conference highlights
GE Appliances created a 27-inch touchscreen hub for your kitchen
A stink bracelet, a robot litter box and other tales from CES...
Latest
Tech Industry videos
Best tech of CES 2018
4:02
January 11, 2018
Alexa-enabled microwave, a rollable OLED screen, to a robotic dog, these are all the products that impressed us at CES in 2018.
Play video
Human vs. robot: I challenged Forpheus to a game of ping-pong
1:39
January 11, 2018
Omron's Forpheus robot learns from your every move and expression, and plays harder as you get better.
Play video
CES 2018: Press conference highlights
3:20
January 11, 2018
There was a slew of announcements at CES 2018. Here are some of the big ones, from Sony's Aibo robotic dog to Samsung's phone TV remote...
Play video
Pong coffee table brings the old-school arcade to your lounge room
5:50
January 11, 2018
With physical paddles and LED lights, the '70s Atari classic has had an upgrade (with no coins required).
Play video
#CESBlackout, giant robots and the Wanderwatch (The 3:59, Ep. 338)
17:39
January 11, 2018
For our last day in Las Vegas, we talk about Wednesday's blackout at CES and our future robot overlords.
Play video
CES goes dark, Galaxy S9 confirmed for MWC
1:12
January 11, 2018
The biggest tech stories out of CES 2018 include day 2's massive power outage, Samsung's Galaxy S9 debuting at Mobile World Congress...
Play video
Best of CES 2018: Day two
24:40
January 10, 2018
We wrap up the best of what CNET editors have seen at CES so far -- including a cool color wall, a Star Trek-like tricorder device...
Play video
Inside Google's sugar-coated playground of a booth at CES 2018
1:51
January 10, 2018
Half Disneyland ride, half corporate advertising.
Play video