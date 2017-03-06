Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
We have beef with the $500 Cinder Precision Grill: CNET Smart Home
The Bluetooth-enabled countertop grill makes a steak worthy of Ron Swanson's praises, but little problems and a hefty price dampen our praise.
[MUSIC] The creators of the Cinder Precision Grill make a lofty claim. That this $500 countertop grill can cook food with the same accuracy as sous vide cooking. A method in which you cook your food in a water bag, the cinder ditches the pot of water for two removable plates that you can heat to the exact temperature that you want for your food, whether it's a medium rare steak or a juicy chicken breast. Here's how it works. We use the app or the knob at the cinder to set the temperature At what you want to cook. You put your food on the grill and close the lid. The Cinder measures the thickness of your food to figure out how long it will take to cook it. If you use the app to set the temperature you'll receive a notification on your phone when the food's right. Then you can turn up the temperature to sear your food. For the most part, the center did a good job at bringing foods to the temperature I wanted it to during cook test but, there were too many little problems for the machine that cost $500. First, the bottom tray isn't tilted enough for grease to spill into the built in drip tray and since the center calibrates the time to cook based on the thickness of your food You only get an estimate of when your food will be ready, which makes it hard to plan for your meal. And while you can make a mean panini in the Cinder, the weight is just too heavy for a humble grilled cheese sandwich. Now the Cinder grill is supposed to replace sous vide cooking, but $500? That's an expensive replacement. Especially when you consider the other systems that are out there that do the same for a lot cheaper. Like this Paragon induction cooktop from FirstBuild. Or an immersion circulator like this one from Anova. And you can end it all In a cast iron skillet. [SOUND] Even though the [UNKNOWN] can cook great food, it's not worth a $500 investment. Stick with sous vide prices that have similar results for a much friendlier price. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]