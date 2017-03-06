Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "We have beef with the $500 Cinder Precision Grill"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

We have beef with the $500 Cinder Precision Grill: CNET Smart Home

About Video

CNET Smart Home: We have beef with the $500 Cinder Precision Grill

1:58 /

The Bluetooth-enabled countertop grill makes a steak worthy of Ron Swanson's praises, but little problems and a hefty price dampen our praise.

Transcript
[MUSIC] The creators of the Cinder Precision Grill make a lofty claim. That this $500 countertop grill can cook food with the same accuracy as sous vide cooking. A method in which you cook your food in a water bag, the cinder ditches the pot of water for two removable plates that you can heat to the exact temperature that you want for your food, whether it's a medium rare steak or a juicy chicken breast. Here's how it works. We use the app or the knob at the cinder to set the temperature At what you want to cook. You put your food on the grill and close the lid. The Cinder measures the thickness of your food to figure out how long it will take to cook it. If you use the app to set the temperature you'll receive a notification on your phone when the food's right. Then you can turn up the temperature to sear your food. For the most part, the center did a good job at bringing foods to the temperature I wanted it to during cook test but, there were too many little problems for the machine that cost $500. First, the bottom tray isn't tilted enough for grease to spill into the built in drip tray and since the center calibrates the time to cook based on the thickness of your food You only get an estimate of when your food will be ready, which makes it hard to plan for your meal. And while you can make a mean panini in the Cinder, the weight is just too heavy for a humble grilled cheese sandwich. Now the Cinder grill is supposed to replace sous vide cooking, but $500? That's an expensive replacement. Especially when you consider the other systems that are out there that do the same for a lot cheaper. Like this Paragon induction cooktop from FirstBuild. Or an immersion circulator like this one from Anova. And you can end it all In a cast iron skillet. [SOUND] Even though the [UNKNOWN] can cook great food, it's not worth a $500 investment. Stick with sous vide prices that have similar results for a much friendlier price. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

New releases

Video: Google Hangouts gets new features, GIFs finally hit Android GBoard
Google Hangouts gets new features, GIFs finally hit Android GBoard
1:14 March 10, 2017
Today's tech headlines include new features for Google Hangouts, GIF support for Android users running GBoard and Pixel owners get...
Play video
Video: We have beef with the $500 Cinder Precision Grill
We have beef with the $500 Cinder Precision Grill
1:58 March 10, 2017
The Bluetooth-enabled countertop grill makes a steak worthy of Ron Swanson's praises, but little problems and a hefty price dampen...
Play video
Video: This pet cam can chase down your dog
This pet cam can chase down your dog
1:44 March 10, 2017
The Pebby cam is a robotic ball with a HD camera that you can control with your smartphone or pair with a collar to track down your...
Play video
Video: Amazon.com says 'hola' to Spanish speakers
Amazon.com says 'hola' to Spanish speakers
1:12 March 9, 2017
The online shopping giant is offering a new language option within its main US site for Spanish speakers.
Play video
Video: WikiLeaks will work with Apple against CIA hacks (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 75)
WikiLeaks will work with Apple against CIA hacks (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 75)
41:47 March 9, 2017
Tech companies are getting help from WikiLeaks after it released a treasure trove of CIA hacking documents. Plus, we'll tell you the...
Play video
Video: Cracking Open Snapchat Spectacles
Cracking Open Snapchat Spectacles
3:29 March 9, 2017
Bill Detwiler cracks open the Snapchat Spectacles and shows you the tiny tech that makes these specs smarter than your average shades.
Play video
Video: The LG G6's camera has a few new tricks
The LG G6's camera has a few new tricks
2:08 March 9, 2017
These upgrades to LG's latest flagship phone are great for Instagram lovers and video makers.
Play video
Video: WikiLeaks will help Apple, Samsung, Google fix CIA hacks
WikiLeaks will help Apple, Samsung, Google fix CIA hacks
1:51 March 9, 2017
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange has said the organization will work with big tech companies to help fix issues outlined in the alleged CIA...
Play video