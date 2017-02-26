We get weird with Nintendo's 1-2 Switch

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
We gathered some folks from around the office to play the new party game, 1-2 Switch. (If only we'd been drinking.)

How weird is one, two Switch. Or, how fun is it? Nintendo's big bet on multi-player fun for the Nintendo Switch. Is a collection of 28 mini-games in one box. Most of them are two-player and involve looking away from the TV screen, preferably at the other person, right in their eyes. Weird? Kinda, yeah. Milk! [SOUND] [BLANK_AUDIO] This boy from the Bronx can't keep up. It feels like the old classic Wii Sports at times or Mario Party or cult Nintendo hits like WarioWare or Rhythm Heaven. Most of it feels quick and sometimes random. Maybe it's better with beer. For kids it all depends on how much it'll be fun to not look at the screen. Some clever games like safe cracking or ball rolling makes subtle use of the Joy-Con's sensitive HD rumble to create tiny realistic vibrations. Others just involve swinging your arms and going crazy. Or milking. Some involved shilling reflexes [LAUGH] ..some involved laugh..All involved laugh in reactions once you switch would have been great effective free game when you buy this switch but its 50$, which is a lot a need more game more challenge mode or maybe its time to show up your switch game everyone seem fun trying it I'm not sure how many wanted to keep playing. [LAUGH] But it is without a doubt, the best way to get strange with some friends using your Nintendo switch. Or occasionally, just on your own. Sh. Sleeping baby. This is so weird. [LAUGH]
1-2 Switch

There's some brilliance in Nintendo's oddball compilation of party games for the Nintendo Switch, but it should've been a freebie pack-in with the console.
