We ate a lot of meat to test these gas grills

CNET First Look
We ate a lot of meat to test these gas grillsWe tested some of the newest gas grills to find which one is right for you.
Transcript
[BLANK_AUDIO] It's time to take your cooking outside. And having the right grill is the key to having the perfect backyard barbecue. But how do you decide which grill is the best one for you? We tested four of the newest gas grills available, to evaluate whats on the market. The char-broil commercial double header, the char-broil performance xl, the broil king baron S520 and the weber spirit 2 E310. We cooked a ridiculous amount of chicken, burgers, and ribs. And in the process, we learned a lot about what makes each of these grills a good or bad option. Our favorite grill and the best value of the models we tested, was the $299 Charbroil Performance XL There are five burners with a combined total of 45,000 BTUs of power, and an extra side burner. Plus it grilled the best chickens out of the four grills we tested. Juicy meat and crispy skin that wasn't too burnt. If you're looking for versatility and a grill that can handle a big crowd, we recommend the char-broil commercial double-header. This grill comes with two separate cooking zones separated by their own fire boxes. That means you can easily multi task you grilled meal. But at almost seven hundred dollars, the double header is definitely an investment, albeit a worthy one. What it lacks in features, Broil King Baron S520 makes up for in heat output. It's five burners have a combined output of fifty. 8,000 BTUs, the most of the group of grills we tested. This resulted in fast cook times for burgers and charred chicken skin. You have to be careful with a Barron. If you're not prepared for its high temperatures, you could easily burn your food. The Webber Spirit 2 E 310 gives you the chance to customize the way you grill. It comes in four colors, red, white, blue, and black, plus Its propane tank scale makes it a lot easier to determine when it's time to get another tank. There were features we liked on all four grills, so make sure to check out the full reviews to find the one that meets your needs. Good luck and happy grilling. [BLANK_AUDIO]