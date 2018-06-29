Your video, "We ate a lot of meat to test these gas grills"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

We ate a lot of meat to test these gas grills

We tested some of the newest gas grills to find which one is right for you.
2:18 /
Transcript
[BLANK_AUDIO] It's time to take your cooking outside. And having the right grill is the key to having the perfect backyard barbecue. But how do you decide which grill is the best one for you? We tested four of the newest gas grills available, to evaluate whats on the market. The char-broil commercial double header, the char-broil performance xl, the broil king baron S520 and the weber spirit 2 E310. We cooked a ridiculous amount of chicken, burgers, and ribs. And in the process, we learned a lot about what makes each of these grills a good or bad option. Our favorite grill and the best value of the models we tested, was the $299 Charbroil Performance XL There are five burners with a combined total of 45,000 BTUs of power, and an extra side burner. Plus it grilled the best chickens out of the four grills we tested. Juicy meat and crispy skin that wasn't too burnt. If you're looking for versatility and a grill that can handle a big crowd, we recommend the char-broil commercial double-header. This grill comes with two separate cooking zones separated by their own fire boxes. That means you can easily multi task you grilled meal. But at almost seven hundred dollars, the double header is definitely an investment, albeit a worthy one. What it lacks in features, Broil King Baron S520 makes up for in heat output. It's five burners have a combined output of fifty. 8,000 BTUs, the most of the group of grills we tested. This resulted in fast cook times for burgers and charred chicken skin. You have to be careful with a Barron. If you're not prepared for its high temperatures, you could easily burn your food. The Webber Spirit 2 E 310 gives you the chance to customize the way you grill. It comes in four colors, red, white, blue, and black, plus Its propane tank scale makes it a lot easier to determine when it's time to get another tank. There were features we liked on all four grills, so make sure to check out the full reviews to find the one that meets your needs. Good luck and happy grilling. [BLANK_AUDIO]

Latest Ovens videos

Video: Versatility makes this Samsung electric stove a good pick
Versatility makes this Samsung electric stove a good pick
1:35
The $1,600 Samsung NE59M6850's best feature is the Flex Duo insert, which creates a double oven in which you can cook separate dishes...
Play video
Video: How to clean your gas cooktop
How to clean your gas cooktop
1:59
It only takes a few household supplies to get your stovetop clean.
Play video
Video: This $3,700 LG induction stove will speed up your cooking
This $3,700 LG induction stove will speed up your cooking
1:30
The LG LSE4617ST is great if you need your food in a hurry, but it'll cost you.
Play video
Video: How to clean your oven with baking soda and vinegar
How to clean your oven with baking soda and vinegar
1:30
Use simple household items to get rid of the mess inside your oven.
Play video
Video: One oven or two? This Samsung gas range lets you choose
One oven or two? This Samsung gas range lets you choose
1:31
The $1,699 Samsung NX58M6850S freestanding gas oven comes with a divider that lets you create a double oven.
Play video
Video: LG does right by this gas oven
LG does right by this gas oven
1:09
The $2,400 LG LSG4513BD is a black stainless steel gas range that's worth your consideration.
Play video
Video: This middle-of-the-road stove isn't worth its $2K price
This middle-of-the-road stove isn't worth its $2K price
1:08
The $2,500 Frigidaire FPEH3077RF electric range looks good, bakes evenly and boils water quickly, but it has too many minor annoyances...
Play video
Video: This Electrolux stove is slow, steady and disappointing
This Electrolux stove is slow, steady and disappointing
1:16
The $2,700 Electrolux EI30GF45QS cooks food well. It just takes a while.
Play video