Waterproof gadgets for summer fun

[MUSIC] Whether you're hosting a pool side or beach party or just going as a guest be prepared with right gear to maximize water fun. For starters your phone needs a good waterproof case regardless of which type of phone you use, the $9 universal waterproof case will protect your device up to 100 feet. And all the while you can still use a touchscreen and even take photos. Turn your gathering into a party with a good waterproof speaker. The sidebars IP67 waterproof outdoor Bluetooth speaker is an inexpensive option and super durable and portable. You'll need a great cooler to keep beverages ice on a hot day. Senate editors recommend the Yeti Tundra cooler for $300. Yes it's pricey but it does a superior job of the competitors by keeping contents cool and finally when the sun goes down keep the party going with a portable inflatable outdoor movie screen. You'll need a projector to show your movie, but it's easy to set up and a sure crowd pleaser. It's [UNKNOWN] I'm Kara Tsuboi Cnet for CBS news [MUSIC]

