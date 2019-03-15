Watch March Madness, with or without cable TV

[MUSIC]
Whether you're rotting for the Kansas Jayhawk or the Gonzaga Bulldog, true college basketball fans won't wanna miss a minute of March madness this year.
Here's I can watch the NCAA tournament with or without cable TV.
CBS the parent company of CNET has the TV rights to the tournament.
So, every single game would be on CBS, so they're partner TV station.
TBS, TNT or True TV.
But if you can't plank yourself in front of a TV screen all day, here's how you can still keep your head in the game.
Cable subscribers can typically use their login credentials to watch remotely on a phone, tablet, or other device.
But if you don't have any sort of cable subscription, there are several streaming options to purchase.
YouTube TV cost $40 a month which includes unlimited cloud DVR space.
Also for $40 is Hulu's Live TV Plan.
You're limited to 50 hours of Cloud DVR space, but you do get access to all of their on demand original programming.
And finally, sports lovers will enjoy Fubu TV.
Pricing starts at $35 a month.
In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNet, for CBS News.
[MUSIC]