How To Video

Watch March Madness, with or without cable TV

Transcript
[MUSIC] Whether you're rotting for the Kansas Jayhawk or the Gonzaga Bulldog, true college basketball fans won't wanna miss a minute of March madness this year. Here's I can watch the NCAA tournament with or without cable TV. CBS the parent company of CNET has the TV rights to the tournament. So, every single game would be on CBS, so they're partner TV station. TBS, TNT or True TV. But if you can't plank yourself in front of a TV screen all day, here's how you can still keep your head in the game. Cable subscribers can typically use their login credentials to watch remotely on a phone, tablet, or other device. But if you don't have any sort of cable subscription, there are several streaming options to purchase. YouTube TV cost $40 a month which includes unlimited cloud DVR space. Also for $40 is Hulu's Live TV Plan. You're limited to 50 hours of Cloud DVR space, but you do get access to all of their on demand original programming. And finally, sports lovers will enjoy Fubu TV. Pricing starts at $35 a month. In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNet, for CBS News. [MUSIC]
Tech Industry

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Elon Musk unveils the Tesla Model Y

13:11

Why you should say no to DirecTV Now

2:00

Where were you when Facebook went down?

1:42

Can Motorola's Razr top Galaxy Fold by going smaller?

2:13

Android Q preview: What's new in beta?

1:56

T-Mobile CEO grilled over Trump hotel stays

1:32

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Galaxy S10 Plus drop test: Is ceramic tougher than glass?

10:19

This motorcycle has the craziest design we've ever seen

1:19

More foldable phones coming from Samsung

3:13

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus teardown: What's inside?

10:58

Men can now breastfeed

1:18

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Men can now breastfeed

1:18

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Amazon Fire TV Edition TVs stream with some help from Alexa

1:51

Vivo's Apex 2019 concept is what phones will be in the future

1:38

Microsoft tech teaches children who are blind how to code

4:33

How to buy a toaster oven that isn't terrible

2:11

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Watch March Madness, with or without cable TV

1:06

How to use your iPhone's Instant Hotspot

1:14

7 ways smart home devices can help you sleep better

3:16

March Madness 2019: Everything you need to know

2:09

How to use Android Instant Tethering

1:26

How we put food processors to the test

1:49