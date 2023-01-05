Watch Everything Announced at AMD's CES Kick-Off Keynote
Watch Everything Announced at AMD's CES Kick-Off Keynote
4:52
Watch Now

Watch Everything Announced at AMD's CES Kick-Off Keynote

Computing
Speaker 1: Welcome to c e s 2023. I am so happy to see you here today. Speaker 2: I'm very excited to announce that we are now bringing 3D V cash technology to our rise in 7,000 processors. The rise in 7 7800 X 3D is eight cores. 16 threads up to five gigahertz frequency and 104 megabytes of cash, [00:00:30] which more than doubles the cash compared to the rise in 7,700 x non three, uh, non X 3D version. The 7,800 X 3D delivers on average 15% more performance than the 5,800 X 3D across popular games. So for tonight, I'm very happy to announce that we're also bringing 3D VC technology to 12 and 16 core rising 7,000 processors. Speaker 2: We've been working hard on this. The Verizon 9 79 50 [00:01:00] X 3D is our first 16 core horizon processor with VC cash technology and our fastest 3D stack chip ever. It features 16 high performance CPU cores boost speeds up to 5.7 gigahertz and a huge 144 megabyte cash in 10 80 p gaming performance versus the competition. You can see that the 79 50 X 3D is faster across a wide range of games, consistently delivering much higher frames per second, which makes [00:01:30] this the ultimate processor for gamers and creators officers. The new seventy eight hundred seventy nine hundred and seventy nine fifty X 3D parts will launch in February, and we are also launching new low power 65 watt rise in 7,000 processors, and an expanded portfolio of entry level am five motherboards that will make risen the best CPU at every price point in the desktop market. So today I'm very proud to announce the all new rise in 70 40 series [00:02:00] Woo industry's first mobile X 86 processor to integrate a dedicated on-chip AI engine, which we call Rise in ai. It features up to eight Zencorp Zen four cores, our latest R D N three graphics and our new rise in AI engine that runs four dedicated AI streams Simultaneously. Here is the all-new 70 40 Speaker 2: That the [00:02:30] rise in 70 40 is significantly faster than both our X 86 competition as well as Apple. What we're showing here is a time lapsed video of the popular blender rendering application. On the right is our top of Stack Rise, 70 40 CPU with apple's best in the middle, and Intel's highest end ultra thin chip on the left. And I'm gonna let the demo go for just a little bit, just a little bit. Speaker 2: [00:03:00] The rise in 70 40 series will enable more than 30 hours of battery life. The rise in 70 45 HX series is our first mobile CPU based on a triplet design. It's for gamers and creators who want the highest possible performance in a notebook. Launching our first products in laptops with our new Radian RX 7,000 mobile GPUs and what we're doing here. The first trip in the series, the RX 7,000 series for gaming and creator laptops is the new Radian 7,600 [00:03:30] MX T. Our Instinct, m i 300 is the first trip that brings together a data center, cpu, GPU, and memory into a single integrated design. What this allows us to do is share system resources for the memory and io and it results in a significant increase in performance and efficiency as well as it's much easier to program. I am super proud to show you MI 300 for the very, very first time. Speaker 2: This is actually the [00:04:00] most complex chip we've ever built. It has nine five nanometer triplets that are 3D stacked on top of four six nanometer triplets with, um, significant HBM surrounding it, and it has more than 146 billion transistors. So medical imaging is another area where AMD technology is dramatically improving patient care, whether it's CT scans or ultrasounds. Our adaptive SOCs and F PGAs are used to create high resolution scans [00:04:30] in real time to diagnose medical conditions as early as possible. And tonight, we are announcing new VIT medical Imaging libraries that will make it even easier for medical device manufacturers to offer high resolution imaging at 1000 frames per second or more. Thank you for being such a great audience here in Las Vegas, and thank you to everyone watching online. Have a great night.

Up Next

AMD Reveals New Ryzen 7 7800 and 7950X3D CPUs at CES 2023
7800-image

Up Next

AMD Reveals New Ryzen 7 7800 and 7950X3D CPUs at CES 2023

AMD Unveils new Ryzen 7000-Series Gaming CPU
amd-chip-image

AMD Unveils new Ryzen 7000-Series Gaming CPU

AMD Reveals New Ryzen 7040 CPU at CES 2023
amd-chip-image

AMD Reveals New Ryzen 7040 CPU at CES 2023

Watch Everything Nvidia Announced at Its CES RTX Event
nvidia-supercut-1

Watch Everything Nvidia Announced at Its CES RTX Event

Tesla AI Day 2022 Rumors: Elon Musk's AI Plans, Tesla Bot and Driverless Cars
tesla-ai-day

Tesla AI Day 2022 Rumors: Elon Musk's AI Plans, Tesla Bot and Driverless Cars

Teaching MIT's Mini Cheetah How to Sprint
mini-cheetah-thumb-1

Teaching MIT's Mini Cheetah How to Sprint

Apple Introduces High-Performance Mac M2 Processor
watch-apples-deep-dive-into-mac-m2-chip-00-04-08-12-still002

Apple Introduces High-Performance Mac M2 Processor

Mac Studio Is Perfect for the Content Creator Workflow
macstudio5

Mac Studio Is Perfect for the Content Creator Workflow

Meta Is Investing Billions to Build a Metaverse. But What Is It?
metaverse-seq-00-11-47-18-still001

Meta Is Investing Billions to Build a Metaverse. But What Is It?

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

BMW's iVision Dee Concept Car Can Change Color
bmw-color-00-00-14-05-still106

BMW's iVision Dee Concept Car Can Change Color

Watch Everything Announced at BMW's CES 2023 Keynote
bmw-sb-v1-00-00-32-23-still001.png

Watch Everything Announced at BMW's CES 2023 Keynote

Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes Appearance On-Stage at BMW's CES 2023 Presentation
bmw-arnold-00-00-26-02-still105

Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes Appearance On-Stage at BMW's CES 2023 Presentation

BMW iVision Dee Concept Car Revealed at CES 2023
bmw-dee-00-01-07-12-still104

BMW iVision Dee Concept Car Revealed at CES 2023

Watch Everything Announced at AMD's CES Kick-Off Keynote
230104-clean-amd-ces-supercut-2

Watch Everything Announced at AMD's CES Kick-Off Keynote

AMD Reveals New Ryzen 7 7800 and 7950X3D CPUs at CES 2023
7800-image

AMD Reveals New Ryzen 7 7800 and 7950X3D CPUs at CES 2023

Most Popular All most popular

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything
apple-encryption-00-00-06-05-still003

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer
p1002243

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different
apple-headset

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE
cnetwatches

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough
doe-image

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit
mech05

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit

Latest Products All latest products

This Smart Telescope Finds Celestial Objects for You
ces23-unistellar-00-00-43-11-still001

This Smart Telescope Finds Celestial Objects for You

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx
dell-nyx-00-00-52-16-still001

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup
221220-yt-ces-alienware-gaming-laptops-clean

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?
hp04

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling
dell-lunaconcept

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike
radtrike-00-01-12-05-still001

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike

Latest How To All how to videos

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit