Watch a record-setting dive to the bottom of the ocean
Transcript
Welcome to What the Future.
This week we journey deeper into the ocean than any human has gone before.
On May 1st, explorer Victor Vescovo reached a depth of 10,928 meters To the bottom of what's known as the challenger deep.
That's at the southern end of the Pacific Ocean Mariana Trench.
It becomes the deepest solo dive in human history.
Now for reference the Mariana Trench is deeper than Mt.
Everest is tall.
This Scoble knocks off director James Cameron for the title who famously set the record back in 2012.
[INAUDIBLE] this 40 million titanium submersible called the limiting factor.
It's just the third submersible ever even reach what's known as full ocean depth.
So, what makes the limiting factor so unique?
It can make repeated extended dives in a short amount of time.
The scoville did five deep dives in 10 days, all between about 11 and 12 hours each for into the challenger deep.
And the first ever dive in the serenity, which is also in the Mariana Trench.
We wanted to prove the capabilities of the submarine in the whole system by diving there repeatedly, and really, hopefully opening a door for science.
So what did he find?
Plastic.
Yes, even in one of the deepest places on earth, [UNKNOWN] says he spotted a plastic bag and candy wrappers.
In most of the deeps I've been down, I've seen contamination of plastic or things I can't evewn redcognize but thjerey're definitely manmade, which is really unfortunate.
But luckily, it wasn't all depressing.
He found four new undersea's species that he brought back with him.
Scientists think they could give insight into these origins of life on Earth.
This all part of the five deeps expedition, a project to explore the deepest parts of the worlds five oceans that will be featured in a Discovery Channel series later this year.
Now the challenger deep was explored in 1960 by two oceanographers in a submersible called the [UNKNOWN] Next up for five deeps, the Tonga Trench in the Southwest Pacific Ocean.
It's currently measured at 10,882 feet but [UNKNOWN] thinks there's a possibility it could actually be deeper than a Mariana It feels like a great privilege that I was able to do this as a human being.
It's a great feeling just to try and help push humanity a little bit forward.
So, why is this important.
There is so much we have to learn from the deepest parts of our oceans.
It's estimated that we've only explored about 20% of the ocean floor.
And they make up 70% of the Earth's surface.
The fact is we don't even know how many species live in the deep sea.
And some scientists think that number could be as many as 100 million, that's more than all the other Earth environments combined.
So what do you think Five Deeps will find next?
More plastic?
So what do you think Five Deeps will find next?
More plastic?
I'm Randy Altman, I'll see you in the future.
