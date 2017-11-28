Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET News Video
Was alien bacteria found on the International Space Station?Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov says bacteria from outer space were discovered on the surface of the International Space Station.
Transcript
Was alien bacteria found on the ISS? Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov says his team found living bacteria on the surface of the Russian segment of the International Space Station. During a space walk, samples were collected from the external surface of the ISS. Shkaplerov told Russian news agency TASS And now it turns out that somehow these swabs revealed bacteria that were absent during the launch of the ISS module, that is, they've come from outer space and settled along the external surface. The cosmonaut also added it seems the bacteria pose no danger. Samples of the bacteria were sent back to earth to be studied. The bacteria also made its way into the space station accidentally on tablet PCs where it was studied. Shkaplerov will head back to the ISS next month. NASA has yet to comment on the matter but CNET has reached out. This is not the first time Russians have claimed to find oddities on the outside of the ISS. Back in 2014, a Russian official said cosmonauts found evidence of sea plankton on the external surface of the space station. So, do you think Russia found alien life? Let us know. For more information, check out cnet.com. I'm [UNKNOWN] and I'll see you online.