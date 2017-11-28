HolidayBuyer's Guide
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Was alien bacteria found on the International Space Station?"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

Was alien bacteria found on the International Space Station?

Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov says bacteria from outer space were discovered on the surface of the International Space Station.
1:10 /
Transcript
Was alien bacteria found on the ISS? Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov says his team found living bacteria on the surface of the Russian segment of the International Space Station. During a space walk, samples were collected from the external surface of the ISS. Shkaplerov told Russian news agency TASS And now it turns out that somehow these swabs revealed bacteria that were absent during the launch of the ISS module, that is, they've come from outer space and settled along the external surface. The cosmonaut also added it seems the bacteria pose no danger. Samples of the bacteria were sent back to earth to be studied. The bacteria also made its way into the space station accidentally on tablet PCs where it was studied. Shkaplerov will head back to the ISS next month. NASA has yet to comment on the matter but CNET has reached out. This is not the first time Russians have claimed to find oddities on the outside of the ISS. Back in 2014, a Russian official said cosmonauts found evidence of sea plankton on the external surface of the space station. So, do you think Russia found alien life? Let us know. For more information, check out cnet.com. I'm [UNKNOWN] and I'll see you online.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Top lifestyle and home gifts for the holiday season
Top lifestyle and home gifts for the holiday season
1:39 November 28, 2017
Whether you're into fitness, food or photos, find the perfect tech gift to match this holiday season.
Play video
Video: Microsoft wants you to test its latest Windows feature
Microsoft wants you to test its latest Windows feature
1:54 November 28, 2017
The software giant has a potentially radical new idea for how to use Windows. So it's going to see if we like it.
Play video
Video: Facebook looks at suicide prevention, Tumblr CEO steps down
Facebook looks at suicide prevention, Tumblr CEO steps down
1:08 November 28, 2017
Today's major tech stories include Facebook seeking ways to stop suicides, a new kid-friendly video service that puts YouTube in its...
Play video
Video: CNET's Holiday Buying Guide Live 2017
CNET's Holiday Buying Guide Live 2017
56:08 November 27, 2017
Join Jeff Bakalar as he discusses the best deals in all categories of tech with the help of CNET's experts Bridget Carey, Dan Ackerman,...
Play video
Video: For this Cyber Monday, mobile is king (The 3:59, Ep. 322)
For this Cyber Monday, mobile is king (The 3:59, Ep. 322)
4:30 November 27, 2017
We discuss the start of the holiday shopping season plus the Kindle's 10th anniversary.
Play video
Video: Bitcoin climbs past $9K, 1.7M Imgur users hacked
Bitcoin climbs past $9K, 1.7M Imgur users hacked
1:32 November 27, 2017
In today's tech news, Bitcoin reaches an all-time high, Imgur reveals a major hack and the FBI reportedly fails to notify US targets...
Play video
Video: Don't get suckered by a bad online deal
Don't get suckered by a bad online deal
1:40 November 25, 2017
Holiday shopping sales are aplenty. Here are a few tips to keep in mind for Cyber Monday and throughout the season.
Play video
Video: Tracking down gadgets gets easier, Netflix losing some good titles
Tracking down gadgets gets easier, Netflix losing some good titles
1:17 November 25, 2017
In this week's wrap-up, hunting down hard-to-find gadgets online gets simpler. Meanwhile, time's running out to watch some quality...
Play video