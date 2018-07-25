Your video, "Vizio's P-Series aims for higher style, better picture"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

TVs

Vizio's P-Series aims for higher style, better picture

The value-centric TV company is charging a bit more for the P's upgrades. Is it worth the extra money?
1:39 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Vizo has made some of our favorite TVs over the years, with excellent picture quality for money. For 2018, the stepped up Vizo P series is a little more expensive than you might expect from a company, albeit much cheaper than the performance focused models from Sony and Samsung. So, is it worth it? Before I answer that, let's take a look at why the P-Series costs a bit more. Styling has been upgraded over previous VIZIO sets with bright silver finish along the bottom and matching thin stand legs that set it apart from most TVs. Little details like the textured edge lend a more luxurious look, and the glass of the screen extends almost all the way to the sides and top. Overall, the P is one fetching television, and VIZIO's best design yet My enthusiasm for Vizio design doesn't extend to the smart TV system, however. The SmartCast homepage is slow to load, it's impossible to customize anything, and you can't add to the selection of app shortcuts on the bottom. Sure big players like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon are on tap but most other tv's have alot more streaming apps. At least you can access more apps using your phone via Vizio's Chromecast built-in feature. Vizio's remote is standard-fair with a bunch of buttons and a rather ho-hum design. Input selection is solid but a special fifth HDMI input designed for gaming and computers that output a 120 hertz signal. Beyond design, the other P series upgrades revolve around image quality. It has full array local dimming with more dimming zones and supposedly a brighter picture than other Vizio sets. In my comparison tests the picture was indeed excellent with peak black levels, plenty of brightness, and very good video press, [MUSIC] Overall, however, it wasn't significantly better than competing TVs, including Visio's cheaper M Series, and the TCL Six Series, that cost less. In other words, unless you really value it's upgrades styling, or 120 hertz capability, Visio P Series isn't as good as deal as those others.

Latest TVs videos

Video: Samsung Q8 TV has a great picture, and even matches your wall
Samsung Q8 TV has a great picture, and even matches your wall
2:07
With image quality as good or better than any LCD we've tested, the high-end Q8 also beats competitors with style and features, including...
Play video
Video: Vizio M-Series is an affordable TV with an excellent picture
Vizio M-Series is an affordable TV with an excellent picture
1:36
But does it have what it takes to beat TCL's superb Roku TVs?
Play video
Video: Sony's sleek Android TV is a picture-quality powerhouse
Sony's sleek Android TV is a picture-quality powerhouse
2:03
The XBR-X900F isn't the best choice for bargain hunters, but if you pay up you'll be rewarded with a great picture and impressive style.
Play video
Video: The TCL 6 series has an insanely good picture for the money
The TCL 6 series has an insanely good picture for the money
1:48
With full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision HDR and Roku smarts, this affordable 4K TV by TCL kicks butt.
Play video
Video: LG C8 OLED TV has the best picture ever
LG C8 OLED TV has the best picture ever
2:12
LG raises the OLED bar once again with the super-sleek, super-expensive C8.
Play video
Video: TCL 6 series looks like a video quality value winner
TCL 6 series looks like a video quality value winner
1:52
The company's mid-priced Roku TV comes with high-end picture enhancements.
Play video
Video: Vizio's new TVs get quantum dots, local dimming, and lots of nits
Vizio's new TVs get quantum dots, local dimming, and lots of nits
2:16
The TV maker is focusing on image quality in 2018, but that doesn't mean it forgot about value.
Play video
Video: Sony's newest OLED TV is the A8F
Sony's newest OLED TV is the A8F
1:25
OLED technology delivers the best picture quality we've ever tested, and Sony's latest, the A8F, brings more conventional styling.
Play video