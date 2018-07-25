Vizio's P-Series aims for higher style, better picture

TVs
Vizio's P-Series aims for higher style, better pictureThe value-centric TV company is charging a bit more for the P's upgrades. Is it worth the extra money?
Transcript
[MUSIC] Vizo has made some of our favorite TVs over the years, with excellent picture quality for money. For 2018, the stepped up Vizo P series is a little more expensive than you might expect from a company, albeit much cheaper than the performance focused models from Sony and Samsung. So, is it worth it? Before I answer that, let's take a look at why the P-Series costs a bit more. Styling has been upgraded over previous VIZIO sets with bright silver finish along the bottom and matching thin stand legs that set it apart from most TVs. Little details like the textured edge lend a more luxurious look, and the glass of the screen extends almost all the way to the sides and top. Overall, the P is one fetching television, and VIZIO's best design yet My enthusiasm for Vizio design doesn't extend to the smart TV system, however. The SmartCast homepage is slow to load, it's impossible to customize anything, and you can't add to the selection of app shortcuts on the bottom. Sure big players like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon are on tap but most other tv's have alot more streaming apps. At least you can access more apps using your phone via Vizio's Chromecast built-in feature. Vizio's remote is standard-fair with a bunch of buttons and a rather ho-hum design. Input selection is solid but a special fifth HDMI input designed for gaming and computers that output a 120 hertz signal. Beyond design, the other P series upgrades revolve around image quality. It has full array local dimming with more dimming zones and supposedly a brighter picture than other Vizio sets. In my comparison tests the picture was indeed excellent with peak black levels, plenty of brightness, and very good video press, [MUSIC] Overall, however, it wasn't significantly better than competing TVs, including Visio's cheaper M Series, and the TCL Six Series, that cost less. In other words, unless you really value it's upgrades styling, or 120 hertz capability, Visio P Series isn't as good as deal as those others.