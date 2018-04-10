Vizio's new TVs get quantum dots, local dimming, and lots of nits

CNET First Look
Vizio's new TVs get quantum dots, local dimming, and lots of nitsThe TV maker is focusing on image quality in 2018, but that doesn't mean it forgot about value.
Transcript
VIZIO TVs are known for delivering great picture quality for the money and the companies 2018 lineup looks to continue the tradition. Let's check out the new sets. The best is the brand new P-series quantum available in just one size. 65 inches shown here and shipping this fall. Visio claims it will have the company's best picture quality yet, with a peak brightness of 2000 nits, higher than any TV we tested. It's Visio's only TV to use a quantum dot film, which helps improve its color to better show off high dynamic range TV shows and movies. And its local dimming is more precise than any Visio TV to date with 192 zones. Here's Visio's demo with local dimming Which shows the actual zones in action. The Quantum is able to illuminate just the areas that need light, while the other parts of the screen remain dark. The result is improved contrast and image quality. Yes, other TV's from Visio's competitors can do local dimming, too, but very few have as many zones as the Quantum. Vizio also introduced the newest version of its regular P-Series, which costs a lot less. $1500 for the 65-inch size. 75 and 55 inch size is available. It loses quantum dots, can't get as bright and has fewer dimming zones, up to 120, but we still expect it to deliver excellent picture for the money. The M-Series also gets a refresh with more dimming zones than last year but fewer than the P. It costs $1,000 for the 65 inch size and there's a 55 inch and a 70 inch version too. Like the standard P-Series, it's shipping now and if its predecessor is any indication, it could be one of the best values on the market. And speaking of value, there's the entry level E-Series. It ranges from 43 to 80 inches and costs just $800 for the 65 inch size. Just like the more expensive sets, it's has 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and even local dimming, albeit with fewer zones. One of Visio's weaknesses has always been its smart TV features, which can't compete with systems from Samsung or Roku. The company did recently add the ability to work with Alexa, as well as Google Home devices, and also touts its search feature. Coming soon is an app for YouTube TV, and another streaming service as yet unnamed. It will offer easy access to Free streams, and a familiar grid guide format. And in more good news for cable TV cord cutters, all of Vizio's new TVs include a built in over the air tuner for antennae shows, something that went absent in past models. That's a quick look at Vizio's new 2018 TVs, we'll be reviewing them at CNET as soon as possible, so stay tuned. [MUSIC]