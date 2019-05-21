Vizio debuts TVs with local dimming, quantum dots, AirPlay 2
Transcript
For years, Vizio has produced some of our favorite TVs for the money here at CNET.
Here's a look at its lineup for 2019.
One of the biggest additions this year is Apple AirPlay 2. You can now use your iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer to control streaming video from apps like YouTube, Netflix, and more, and even playback music on Vizio TVs.
Videos can play back in 4K and HDR, including Dolby Vision where available.
You can use your phone normally while a TV show or movie plays.
You can search with Siri voice commands on your phone to find videos, or control playback as well.
And thanks to home kit integration, the phone works as a remote control with basic Functions.
TV shows and movies aren't the only thing you can AirPlay.
It's easy to put photos from your phone on the big screen, swiping through them and even creating a slideshow.
Visio also demonstrated a multi room music playback scenario where more than one TV synced to the same song.
And of course you can mirror the screen using a MacBook for example just like AirPlay on an Apple TV.
Note that AirPlay is not just for Vizio this year, it's also coming to TVs from other major manufacturers.
Otherwise Vizio's smart TV hasn't changed much.
It can sync to Android phones by Google Cast and includes the ability to connect to Amazon Alexa and Google Home speakers for voice commands too.
The system integrates videos free TV service with a bunch of ad supported shows ready to stream and of course delivers access to the usual selection of apps and services.
In terms of TV hardware this year's lineup has a variety of sets with local dimming and more than ever both quantum dots.
The advantage to local dimming seen here in these special demo screens is the different areas of the screen can be darkened or illuminated according to the need of the content.
The more LED zones behind the scene, the more precise the dimming, the brighter the picture, and of course the higher the prize.
The cheapest 4k Vizio in 2019 is the V series available in sizes from 40 to 75 inches and seen here in a 65 inch size As it offers 16 zones with local dimming 400 its peak light output and Vizio's now standard 4K resolution with HDR 10 and Dolby Vision.
Next up is the m-series Quantum which unlike the 2018 m-series now includes Quantum dots for improved color.
They range from 43 to 65 inches and have up to 90 zones of local dimming and 600 in its peak light output.
Then there's the P series Quantum.
The 2019 version keeps quantum dots and improves on the M series with twelve hundred notes a brightness 120 hertz refresh rate and up to 240 dimming zones.
It comes in 65 and 75 inch sizes the best 20 19 Vizio is the P series Quantum at.
Available in 65 and 75 inch sizes.
It hits a searing 2900 nits peak brightness and 384 dimming zones on the 65 inch size and 480 on the 75 inch.
Visio makes the lofty claim of black levels that rival Olett.
We'll see.
Vizio also showed five new sound bars.
Four of the speakers include a 36 inch wide bar, and they offer features from front surround only with compact subs all the way up to an Atmos bar with front and rear height speakers.
The lineup is now completed by the company's smallest sound bar, bargain priced SB2020N.
That's a look at the new TVs and sound bars from Visio.
Check back at CNET for more details.
