Vizio will pay FTC $2.2M, CrossCheck will fight French fake news: Tech Today
About Video
Tech Today: Vizio will pay FTC $2.2M, CrossCheck will fight French fake news1:17 /
The day's biggest tech headlines include Vizio's hefty FTC settlement, Google and Facebook joining forces to fight fake news ahead of France's election and more techy details about Intel's half time drone show.
Share (0)
Transcript
Transcription not available for Vizio will pay FTC $2.2M, CrossCheck will fight French fake news.