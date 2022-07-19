Vizio Parks a Literal Busload of New TV Tech on Our Doorstep 5:50 Watch Now

Vizio Parks a Literal Busload of New TV Tech on Our Doorstep

Jul 19 2022 TVs

Speaker 1: Hey guys, this is pretty cool. Normally, when I do TV reviews, I have to bring them up to my lab. But in this case, Visio rolled the new TVs, right to the front of my lab themselves. This is a 45 foot bus chalk full of the latest televisions. It weighs 54,000 pounds. There's a lot of new technology in here. I can't wait to check it out. Let's go. Speaker 1: This is amazing. They have, let me see. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, [00:00:30] televisions here. If I'm counting correctly, these are all the new 2023 televisions from Visio. So I'm gonna start here with the D series is the entry level 10 DP resolution televisions. We have a 32 24 inch size. You can see, these are gonna be their least expensive televisions under $200. They still have full smart TV new for this year. They're adding the ability to use the voice remotes. You can call up with your voice, uh, launch apps, do some commands on the television with the voice, which is pretty cool. Um, this [00:01:00] is the smart cast system that Visio has been using for the last few years, not my favorite, but they have made a couple tweaks. For example, this year they're adding the H D M I input, uh, part selection, uh, among the normal line of apps here at the bottom. So that's pretty cool, but let's talk about some TVs that are actually 4k Speaker 1: Stepping up from the D series. This is the first 4k entry level line for 2023 with Visio, just like last year, it's called the V series. This guy's available from 43 up to 75 inches. Now the step ups [00:01:30] here, obviously addition to the 4k resolution are the fact that this has wifi six E so one of the few TVs out there that adds that extra bandwidth. If you have a wifi six E router, which helps out with all the congestion around the home these days, this television also has a slimmer design. VI is talking about design a little bit more this year, trying to make the edge of the panel thinner more of an all picture, look, something I approve. Of course, this TV is a 60 Herz standard picture quality features. In addition to that 4k resolution, although it does accept Doby vision. So that's one of the new [00:02:00] step ups on this television. Speaker 1: So that's it for the entry level TVs. Let's see what you get. If you spend a little bit more money right here is visios M quantum six series televisions, again, a 65 inch size. I mean, we're on a bus. They told me they can't really get the 70 fives and really large TVs into here, but 60 five's pretty big. I'm actually pretty surprised. It feels really roomy in here. Anyway, this is the M quantum six, the step up between the V series and the M series is quantum dots. That gives you improved color with [00:02:30] HDR. Visios claiming up to 75% of rec 2020. Now, unlike some of the other step up M series, we'll look at in a little bit, this TV does not have full array, local dimming. This is a standard panel. So again, it's gonna be a little bit less expensive than those other M series TVs. Speaker 1: So that M series quantum six is available in 43, up to 75 inch sizes. Visio is also selling another M series in 2023 this year. They're calling it the quantum X. So right back here, the difference between the quantum X and the quantum six is full [00:03:00] array. Local dimming on the quantum X Visio says that the quantum X is very similar to their P series from last year. They're not announcing a new P series right now for 2023. So this has a lot of the picture quality. According to visios claims of the P series from last year. One of the differences is the P series had a lot more local dimming zones. So this is the 65 inch quantum X. This has 32 zones of local dimming. Now to refresh your memory full, a local dimming is one of the picture quality features that I value most on televisions. Speaker 1: [00:03:30] Visio has done a really good job in the past of bringing that picture quality down to an affordable price point. They are claiming a thousand knits. This thing has all the bells and whistles that you'd expect 4k 120 Hertz inputs for gaming. That's a big deal. And again, this is the kind of thing that, you know, you expect on a higher end television, but Visio is kind of trickling that down. So 4k one 20 in is a big difference between the step down Visio televisions. It also has variable refresh rate VR R AMD sync premium. So this [00:04:00] is another kind of feature that allows VRR 4k, one 20 in these televisions that should really appeal to gamers. Now, speaking of gaming, this is 65 inch size. Vio says that the 50 inch has a little bit of special sauce, again, same series local dimming, the whole thing, but this is the 50 inch size. Speaker 1: It's got a gaming demo going on right here, because this TV is actually one of the only that I've heard of that can do 10 80 P 240 Hertz refresh. So that means it's even smoother when you have a PC connected with a [00:04:30] high end video card that allow you to take advantage of that input. So that's it for the TVs on the bus, but visios also introducing a new soundbar here. This is the, uh, successor to the elevate soundbar that we really like. They're calling us the M series elevate soundbar. It's a Doby atmo soundbar, which is really cool. And just like it's, predecesor there's little speakers that pop out on the side and actually shoot up those at most sound effects up to the ceiling and around your room. We really like the sound of the P series. Can't wait to hear what the [00:05:00] M series elevate soundbar sounds like. Speaker 1: So again, this is coming out a little bit before the televisions, but an excellent soundbar potentially given what we liked with its previous model. All right. So that's a look at some of visios 2023 televisions. I mean, I gotta say in the past, Visio has been one of the best performing televisions for the money. We really like what they did last year, excited to check out these televisions where I can get 'em off the bus and into the lab for a review, but just in general, this is really cool. I've never been on a bus with a bunch of television before hope. Some [00:05:30] other manufacturers might follow visios lead here, bring this right to our doorstep and, uh, you know, give us the full treatment. I feel like I'm ready to go on tour now, uh, with this bus, but anyway, that's, visios bus full of 2023 televisions. I'm David Kats, Meer for CNET net.