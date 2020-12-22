Vizio Elevate soundbar lifts the roof with Dolby Atmos

Transcript
Hi everyone, I'm here with viziers new flagship soundbar. The elevate this system has all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a system like this including Dolby Atmos and Wi Fi streaming. Plus it has a pretty unusual and revolutionary feature. [MUSIC] If there's one brand is making home theater more affordable to everyone, it's Vizio The company makes some excellent soundbar and subwoofer systems, starting from around $100, well $999 the elevate isn't cheap. It's doing things no other bar can do at any price. This video is called the elevate for one main reason. This revolving height speaker. When you listen to standard material, for example, music or even 5.1 surround movies, the speaker stay in place Vizio says in this version they help to bolster the main output. But when the soundbar detects a Dolby Atmos or DTS X signal, they flip up to point at the ceiling, the sound and bounces down at you bringing you height effect. The first section of the bar is metal. While the rear section is vinyl and plastic. It's a large speaker at four foot wide and six inches deep. The front of the bar features a colored led and a voice prompt informing you about which input you're on. The soundbar comes with a very large wireless sub and it can put out a lot of bass. This system also includes dedicated rays with more ceiling foreign drivers inside. The only potential issue with these is that they have wires connect them to the sub. So if you put the sub next to the TV, you need somewhere to put the 30 foot of cables. The remote control comes with the screen and it's the main way you'll interact with the elevator. There's a bunch of buttons on it which will help you to set up System but there's no auto calibration mode and on screen display would help make this easier but that would also add to the cost. The elevate offers two separate HDMI inputs, which means you can connect several different devices. In addition, it includes an HDMI AARC port for connecting to TV This gives you the flexibility of using your TV as a switch. If you have a lot of different video sources, console streaming players, etc. And the EARC standard can pass through Dolby Atmos if you have a new TV. The system also includes optical to 3.5 mil inputs, USB and Bluetooth To the elevate connect to network over Wi Fi and include Spotify connect and Chromecast built in, but not Apple airplay. How does the Vizio elevate sound? Very, very good. The Vizio runs rings around the $800 Sonos SOC and it's helped along by the dedicated staff and readers. And this is especially good with music. This has been a strength with most of the videos I've heard, and I'm glad to hear it continue with the elevate. While I was watching TV, it was easy to forget I was listening to a sandbar. As the sound was full and detailed when it needed to be. You might need to increase the levels of the height speakers though as they can seem a little reticent compared to the main systems. But overall, this is a great system to watch a movie, whether it's in standard surround or in apps, does the elevate really need to have those revolving speakers? Not really, but it is really cool. And the soundbar is able to play music convincingly, for example, which means that the speakers are able to perform it split Judy's well. Wells it's not exactly an affordable product. And it isn't suited to newbies. The video Elevate is a great alternative to a receiver and Surround speaker system and it's a lot more affordable too. If you want something that sounds good and looks even better. There is no other system that does what the Vizio Elevate can this has been tie [UNKNOWN] for cnet.com

