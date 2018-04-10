Vizio sound bars offer Dolby Atmos for first time

CNET First Look
Vizio sound bars offer Dolby Atmos for first timeVizio has announced its range of 2018 sound bars which offer Dolby Atmos in addition to Wi-Fi music streaming
Vizio has unveiled its 2018 range of sound bars with a similar look to previous years, but now with one big surprise. Two out of the three new models now include [UNKNOWN] effects. While none of them will do the competitive DTS:X, all three will also do DTS Virtual:X. The flagship sound bar is the SB46514-FX. A 5.1.4 surround sound bar with front and rear height effects. It includes 4k ready HDMI in and out, plus WiFi and Google Chrome cast built in for music streaming. The sound bar comes with wide rears connected to a massive 10 inch subwoofer, which VIZIO claims goes down to the limit of hearing at 20 hertz. The second sound bar is a 36 inch SB36512, which offers 5.1 channels of surround, plus front side effects like the flagship. It also includes HDMI in and out and chromecast, but with the plastic construction instead of metal. And then the addition, it has a smaller [UNKNOWN], bringing up the rear is the company's newest entry-level sound bar. The SB362AN, it features a new look for the company with an angled design wich is designed to sit flat on a table or mount on a wall. And it has an optical input and bluetooth connectivity. All of the models will be released around August 2018 but price has yet to be announced.