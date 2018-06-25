Your video, "Vivo's X21 features an underscreen fingerprint scanner"
Vivo's X21 features an underscreen fingerprint scanner

The future is here, and it's all under the display.
China's Vivos, first in the world to cellphone with the on screen fingerprint sensor and the extra in one also comes if iPhone finish looks in a shiny fingerprint magnet real to boot. Well the fingerprint tech is cool. You shouldn't be getting the extra in one just thought as it's actually, slightly slower. Then the normal type of scanners. It can take up to a second. And if, you don't get it right you have to repeat the process, which means even more time to unlock your phone. It also has a micro USB port. And a 3.5 mm audio jack, though it's the former that leaves me wondering why such a futuristic phone still has to use old-school tech. Besides the copycat iOS skin, which I hated, the phone sports dual rear cameras powered by AI, and can take portrait mode shots, as well as beautify your face. The camera takes pretty good shots, and I was quite impressed by the quality. Battery life is great with almost 16 hours in our video-looping test, and the on board Snapdragon 660 chip keeps the phone running really smooth. Be sure to check our review below for more. I'm Aloysius Low for CNET.

