Vivo V9 isn't shy about its iPhone X looks

China's Vivo has a new phone with a familiar notch.
[MUSIC] If it looks like the iPhone 10, is it? Well, not exactly. Meet the Vivo V9, the Chinese company's latest phone, and yes, it has a notch. [MUSIC] And if you need more proof, here are the 16 and 5 megapixel rear cameras. Made out like the iPhone 10. But that's one thing different though, is that the fingerprint sensor is on the back and not under the screen, which would have been awesome. But it's not just outside, software-wise, V9 also has an IOS like control center [MUSIC] The good news is though that the V9 still packs a 3.5mm audio jack and uses a micro USB port so you don't need new cables. The V9 handles pretty nicely and if you don't mind the notch it should make for quite an affordable mid range device I'm Aloysius Low for CNET. [BLANK_AUDIO]

