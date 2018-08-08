Vector is a tiny home robot with attitude

CNET First Look
Vector is a tiny home robot with attitudeWant a robot that rolls around, plays blackjack, and can bug your kids to clean up their rooms? Vector's your guy.
Transcript
[MUSIC] This is Vecta, a robot that snores. He also tells you the weather, lets you set a timer or even play a game of black jack. [UNKNOWN] Vector is from the makers of the Cozmo Toy Robot, so it's no surprise they look related. And yes, Vector is a he according to his creators. Unlike Cozmo, Vector is fully autonomous, so you don't need your phone to play. The idea is that [UNKNOWN] lives on the kitchen counter or rolls around your home. It's a virtual assistant and cute companion in one, with a color IPS display to show how he's feeling and a touch sensor on the back. If you say, hey [UNKNOWN] take a photo of me, he works out the best framing and takes a shot. [SOUND] Soon, he'll get a messaging feature. So when he says a face he recognizes, he delivers a message. But kids, you could set it up so so Victor rolls up and says, hey, you didn't clean your room, when they get home from school. [SOUND] [MUSIC] A range of sensors stops vector from rolling of a table. And it can also map out spaces. Four microphones detect the direction of who's talking so if you say hey vector come here. It works out where you are and moves towards you. Even though the robot is connected to the cloud, Anky says the photos never leave your device. And voice data is never stored. [UNKNOWN] is $249, which isn't exactly cheap, but it is a lot more affordable than many other much bigger robots for the home, like Buddy or Misty. At launch, it will have around 100 to 150 responses, but this will grow. And Ikea's planning to push out updates every month. If you wanna get your hands on one [UNKNOWN] will also be available on Kickstarter for a discounted price of $199 shipping in October. Like its older sibling Cosmo [UNKNOWN] will be available in early 2019 so you can code Vector for yourself. [MUSIC]