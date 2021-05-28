USB-C gets big power boost

As you probably know, this is USB-C.
But what you may not know is that it's about to get more powerful, way more powerful.
[MUSIC]
An upgrade is coming in the second half of 2021 little let USBC deliver 240 watts electrical power, that's nearly two and a half times more than today's 100 watt maximum.
The more powerful version of USBC is going to work with a lot of new devices.
Probably the first is going to be gaming laptops.
These are big, beefy, powerful laptops.
They need a lot of juice to run their GPUs and big screens.
The best thing about this new high power USBC is we'll be able to banish a whole bunch of proprietary charging cables just stick them in the junk drawer.
You'll be able to charge all kinds of new electronics wherever you find USB port, hotel car office airport.
You've certainly heard USB charging, which was first introduced in 1995.
Now it's everywhere, but.
You might not know exactly what USB-C is.
It's a new oval shape connector that first arrived in 2015.
One of its biggest benefits there's not the right side up and the wrong side up.
So you don't have to fiddle when you plugging in the cable.
Another big benefit it works on both laptops and phones, so you don't need separate charging cables.
And also It takes a lot more power.
So you can charge laptops, not just phones.
The first version that USBC can hold up to 100 watts.
That's pretty good.
It's enough for a 16 inch MacBook Pro.
That's the top of the line laptop from Apple.
But lots of devices need more power than a mainstream laptop, the biggest categories gaming laptops, but also you could see high power USB working for all in one desktops like an iMac.
I also have a docking station in my office, all kinds of things plug into it but it needs a proprietary power charger right now.
It can also work for 4k monitors and external storage systems.
These are really common peripherals that a lot of people have to plug in High powered USB C is not for everything no like gaming rigs, big desktop powers, they take way more power than 240 watts.
But when I was talking to members of the standards group that charts the future for USBC is pretty clear.
They have pretty high hopes for this higher power version of the standard.
They think it's going to spread it to a lot more devices.
Like power strips and power outlets in your wall, you'll be surprised to see more USBC in your cars to USB began as a way to transfer data so you can plug in mice or keyboards or printers into your PC.
But these days its ability to send power is just as important.
Up Next
New Beats earbuds revealed by LeBron James?
4:06
Amazon's MGM takeover is big for Prime Video -- but not like...
3:34
Epic v. Apple trial recap, what's next
5:45
Apple TV's new remote is the upgrade we needed
3:35
Android 12 Beta hands-on
9:48
Everything Google just announced at I/O 2021
10:24
Google execs talk Android 12, privacy, skin health and climate...
6:32
Google now lets you delete recent search history and hide photos
7:12
Hydrogen, solar and wind: How this ship creates its own energy
6:53
America's energy crisis: How the Colonial Pipeline was shut down...