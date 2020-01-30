UPS teams with Waymo in Phoenix, Sen. Warren wants penalties for misinformation spreaders

Transcript
This is CNET and hear the stories that matter right now. Ups said Wednesday it teamed up with waymo the self driving car company owned by Google parent alphabet to test out way most fleet of autonomous vehicles to move packages in Phoenix in the coming weeks away mo Chrysler Pacifica minivans, Start driving residential and business shipments dropped off at UPS stores around Phoenix and drive them to a UPS sorting building for processing. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday proposed creating civil and criminal penalties for knowingly spreading false information online about when and how to vote in US elections. The Democratic presidential candidate also called on tech companies to take real steps to fight disinformation. And finally, in an attempt to rein in cost, Lyft announced Wednesday it's laying off 90 employees from its marketing and enterprise sales departments. The news was first reported by the New York Times. The company listed on Wall Street on March 29 of last year to a warm reception, with shares rising nearly 9% however, lifts shares are currently down more than 30% from its listing price. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting Cnet. [MUSIC]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

75 episodes

Alphabet City

77 episodes

CNET Top 5

844 episodes

The Daily Charge

927 episodes

What the Future

329 episodes

Tech Today

1097 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Apple is crushing it, and it's all thanks to AirPods (The Daily Charge, 1/29/2020)

9:59

The latest TV tech comes to Super Bowl 2020 (The Daily Charge, 1/28/2020)

9:47

Boeing's massive foldable-wing 777X jet completes its first test flight

3:00

Was Bezos' phone hacked by Saudi crown prince?

2:57

Clearview AI's facial recognition goes creepier than most surveillance tech

2:58

We're back from the future -- CES 2020 (The Daily Charge, 1/21/2020)

6:50

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Will the iPhone 12 look like the iPhone 11?

5:24

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

Boeing's massive foldable-wing 777X jet completes its first test flight

3:00

Top 5 Apple iPhone 12 rumors

4:58

2020 Hyundai Sonata looks weird, drives great

5:20

Surprising Android tricks an iPhone can't do

2:02

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

How to record two cameras on one iPhone at the same time

6:06

First look at a tiny display made to sit on your eye

2:49

This self-driving shuttle may take you to work

4:06

This new smart display sports a curved screen and a $900 price tag

3:24

Here are all the smart products Ring showed off at CES 2020

1:41

Rolling around on the Segway S-Pod, a self-balancing chair

3:25

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08

Best gifts under $50 for the holidays

2:35

Best gifts under $100 for the holidays

2:33

9 ways to watch movies and shows offline

2:27