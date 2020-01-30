UPS teams with Waymo in Phoenix, Sen. Warren wants penalties for misinformation spreaders
Transcript
This is CNET and hear the stories that matter right now.
Ups said Wednesday it teamed up with waymo the self driving car company owned by Google parent alphabet to test out way most fleet of autonomous vehicles to move packages in Phoenix in the coming weeks away mo Chrysler Pacifica minivans, Start driving residential and business shipments dropped off at UPS stores around Phoenix and drive them to a UPS sorting building for processing.
Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday proposed creating civil and criminal penalties for knowingly spreading false information online about when and how to vote in US elections.
The Democratic presidential candidate also called on tech companies to take real steps to fight disinformation.
And finally, in an attempt to rein in cost, Lyft announced Wednesday it's laying off 90 employees from its marketing and enterprise sales departments.
The news was first reported by the New York Times.
The company listed on Wall Street on March 29 of last year to a warm reception, with shares rising nearly 9% however, lifts shares are currently down more than 30% from its listing price.
[MUSIC]
You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting Cnet.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
Robocall court cases set to begin, Google to translate and transcribe...
1:47
Avast reportedly selling user data, DeLorean's comeback?
1:37
Google to change search results again, Vine's back (sort of)
1:09
Apple's abandoned encryption plan, Google changes search results
1:26
Apple partners with gyms, Google's search change annoys some
1:38
U.N. wants answers in Bezos hack, 5G boom projected for 2022
1:38
Apple abandoned iClould encryption, Uber to let some drivers...
1:41
Google wants AI regulation, Netflix snags Studio Ghibli
1:25
More Samsung Galaxy Z Flip leaks, SpaceX blows up a rocket
1:52
Galaxy S20 leaks continue, forget about a Twitter edit button