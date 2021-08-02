/>

'Update your resume' may soon mean a video makeover

Culture

Up Next

Starz's makes diversity the rule for its shows -- and that makes for good business
starzthumb

Up Next

Starz's makes diversity the rule for its shows -- and that makes for good business

When will the prohibition on cannabis end?
jason-flores-williams-nw

When will the prohibition on cannabis end?

Jimmy Wong talks about the importance of Asian representation in cinema
jwongthumb

Jimmy Wong talks about the importance of Asian representation in cinema

If you think the world is only arcing toward overpopulation, think again
popdeclinethumb

If you think the world is only arcing toward overpopulation, think again

What's the future for pandemic puppies?
nw-covidpets-tif-00-00-00-00-still001

What's the future for pandemic puppies?

Pentagon's UFO report is here, all the answers are not
nw-sethshostak-tif-00-00-00-00-still001

Pentagon's UFO report is here, all the answers are not

Robocalls from spoofed numbers truly seem off the charts. Now what?
nw-maggie-thumb

Robocalls from spoofed numbers truly seem off the charts. Now what?

TikTok lets Black creators shed light on forgotten history, overlooked cultural impact
nw-kahlilgreene-00-16-41-13-still001

TikTok lets Black creators shed light on forgotten history, overlooked cultural impact

Meet Mr. Trash Wheel, the great garbage gobbler of Baltimore
mr-trash-wheel-nw-image

Meet Mr. Trash Wheel, the great garbage gobbler of Baltimore

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Ferrari 812 GTS: That glorious V12 symphony just got even better
812-gts-carfection

Ferrari 812 GTS: That glorious V12 symphony just got even better

'Update your resume' may soon mean a video makeover
nicole-penn

'Update your resume' may soon mean a video makeover

How to eliminate 'ghost' devices on your Alexa account
yt-howto-nuke-alexa-devices-7

How to eliminate 'ghost' devices on your Alexa account

Musk tweets on Apple v. Epic, Horizon Forbidden West delay
screenshot-2021-08-02-at-10-38-56.png

Musk tweets on Apple v. Epic, Horizon Forbidden West delay

After 5 long years, it may be time to get over the headphone jack
yt-headphone-jack-2

After 5 long years, it may be time to get over the headphone jack

What's new to stream for August 2021
screenshot-2021-07-30-at-09-39-40-copy.png

What's new to stream for August 2021

Most Popular All most popular

5 cheaper alternatives to the AirPods Pro
yt-top5-cheap-alternatives-for-airpods-pro-1

5 cheaper alternatives to the AirPods Pro

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
yt-iphone13-rumor-4

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs

The Ferrari Portofino M is better in every way
portofino-m

The Ferrari Portofino M is better in every way

Sony's new PS5 software beta allows SSD installation
yt-ps5-storage-upgrade-1

Sony's new PS5 software beta allows SSD installation

PS5 beta adds storage expansion, Facebook smart glasses are coming
tt-073021

PS5 beta adds storage expansion, Facebook smart glasses are coming

Huawei unveils P50 series phone
p50-image

Huawei unveils P50 series phone

Latest Products All latest products

OnePlus unveils the Nord 2 5G
nord2cnet

OnePlus unveils the Nord 2 5G

Galaxy A52 5G review: A feature-packed $500 phone
yt-samsung-galaxy-a52-5g-2

Galaxy A52 5G review: A feature-packed $500 phone

iPadOS 15 beta impressions: Tweaking a familiar experience
ipados-15-beta-thumb

iPadOS 15 beta impressions: Tweaking a familiar experience

Sony Xperia 1 III review: Checks all the Android boxes except price
yt-sony-xperia-1-iii-d

Sony Xperia 1 III review: Checks all the Android boxes except price

Verizon gets into the hardware game with a smart display
verizon-thumb

Verizon gets into the hardware game with a smart display

Amazon Sidewalk: Should you turn it off?
1200533470550720-mvnpqkrv7v9nvo8wamu1-height640.png

Amazon Sidewalk: Should you turn it off?

Latest How To All how to videos

How to eliminate 'ghost' devices on your Alexa account
yt-howto-nuke-alexa-devices-7

How to eliminate 'ghost' devices on your Alexa account

You can let Ring's Quick Replies do the talking
site-ring-doorbell-4-5

You can let Ring's Quick Replies do the talking

Apple's Target Disk Mode: How to turn a Mac into an external hard drive
htdia-target-disc-mode-2

Apple's Target Disk Mode: How to turn a Mac into an external hard drive

Make your own Instagram face filter
facefilter-cnet-still

Make your own Instagram face filter

How to cut the cord: 7 questions you need to answer
7-allfinished.png

How to cut the cord: 7 questions you need to answer

What to do if you lose your vaccination card, and how to never lose it again
yt-vaccine-card-lost-3

What to do if you lose your vaccination card, and how to never lose it again