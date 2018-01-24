Under Armour's Sport Wireless Flex by JBL is flashy -- literally

CNET First Look
Transcript
I'm David Carnoy for cnet.com and we're taking a look at the Under Armour Sport Wireless Flex, a neckband style Bluetooth sports headphone that retails for $130. Like previous Under Armour headphones, this one's engineered by JBL Truth be told, I didn't love those earlier Under Armours. They didn't fit my ears great, but this one is well-designed and sounds good. Although it's not so different from JBL's other neckband style Bluetooth headphones, it has a few sports-oriented feature including this built-in run-safe LED with three flashing modes. A cool safety feature if you're running or walking around at night. It's also a couple of bend and stay flex cells in the neck band that help you adjust the fit to your neck size a little bit anyway. And like with a lot of these new blue tooth headphones, there's a speed charge feature that gets you one hour of playback with just five minutes of charging time. Battery charge life is rated at 12 hours at moderate volume levels which is pretty good. The ear buds adhere to each other magnetically, and there are controls integrated into the top of the neck band along with a microphone that allows you to make cellphone calls. The headphones fit me securely and comfortably, and I was able to get a tight seal from the largest set of ear tips. That tight seal is crucial for maximizing sound quality. The bass here may not have the visceral impact of a more expensive full size headphone, Has got some kick to it, and these had decent clarity for Bluetooth headphones. The sound quality is definitely a step up from what you get from a budget model. While these are sweat-proof and being marketed as sports headphones, they work well as everyday headphones, too. I'd like to see them cost less than $100 but the price is my only real gripe and hopefully we'll see some discounts down the road, because they're worth checking out. That's the Under Armour sport wireless flex, thanks for watching