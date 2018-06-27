Your video, "Unboxing the Edge Desk: A folding desk with a place to sit"
Unboxing the Edge Desk: A folding desk with a place to sit

This computer desk includes its own chair and cleverly folds down to fit under your bed.
The Edge Desk system is a desk and chair set, one piece, set and designed for small spaces like studios and dorm rooms. It requires no tools to setup right out the box and it gets its edge name from the accessory holders that you can adhere to the side of it. Let's take a look and see how easy it is to set this thing up. [MUSIC] It's considerably light. [MUSIC] Wee. [NOISE] You're supposed to be able to set it up right out the box without any tools. There seems to be some directions on the front. [MUSIC] Do we wanna follow directions? Nah, there's a lever here. [MUSIC] We could tilt it up. [MUSIC] Clamp for the seat, [MUSIC] And then where it sits on the lever, lift a lever here and tilt. [MUSIC] Here's the tilt forward. It's gonna be all over the place. [MUSIC] Tilt back and then Here. I don't know if that's set to my height, but you kind of sit in it like you would a massage chair. It's actually surprisingly comfortable. Your weight is distributed between Your legs and your buttocks. Let's see about adjusting this, so you can adjust it flat. Alright. Is this how you pull it up? Yeah, much better right? And then like here you wanna do it this way. Here for desk a little high now for a desk. [MUSIC] Perfect. Let's see how it looks with a laptop. [MUSIC] Nice 17 inch [MUSIC] Laptop. Fits there pretty nicely. What else do we have over here? And then. Or I'm going to do it like that. Take your phone. Your phone holder. [MUSIC] [SOUND] [LAUGH] I guess I didn't attach that right. So that's how you lock it in. Got you, so this way. [MUSIC] Now, it's lock. [MUSIC] That is actually really cool. It's about just in $400. It's a unique style with surprisingly comfortable considering I would never think of working on a laptop or computer sitting like this. But It actually isn't that bad. I'm personally 6 feet tall and this is not bad. Let's fold it up. ___adjusted on the seat. Carrying handle, fold down pretty flat... Weighing about a little over 25 pounds, compressing to about seven inches. Can slide it under the bed. [MUSIC] [INAUDIBLE] [MUSIC]

