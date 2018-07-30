UK Parliament calls for fake news crackdown, Amazon speaks up on Rekognition

Tech Industry
UK Parliament calls for fake news crackdown, Amazon speaks up on RekognitionIn today's stories, the UK Parliament calls for tighter regulation of social media, Amazon asks the US government to "weigh in" on facial recognition and Netflix reveals its newest shows.
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. After a human investigation into fake news, the British parliament has called for more power to regulate social media giants saying there should be a legal liability for companies like Facebook to act on harmful content for their platforms. In a statement, vice president of policy at Facebook, Richard Allan, said the company was already working to make advertising more transparent. Amazon has invited the US government to weigh in on facial recognition after the American Civil Liberties Union revealed Amazon's recognition software falsely matched 28 Congressmembers this week with criminal mugshots. On Friday, Amazon released a blog post saying it was a reasonable idea for the government to weigh in, on what level of software accuracy should be required by law enforcement. [MUSIC] And finally Netflix has announced a raft of new programming with crime killer Ozark getting a second season, As well as a new series about America's first black self-made female millionaire staring Octavia Spencer. Netflix also announced a new series, Maniacs, starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone. About two strangers caught in a mind bending pharmaceutical trial.