Your video, "UK Parliament calls for fake news crackdown, Amazon speaks up on Rekognition"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Industry

UK Parliament calls for fake news crackdown, Amazon speaks up on Rekognition

In today's stories, the UK Parliament calls for tighter regulation of social media, Amazon asks the US government to "weigh in" on facial recognition and Netflix reveals its newest shows.
1:21 /
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. After a human investigation into fake news, the British parliament has called for more power to regulate social media giants saying there should be a legal liability for companies like Facebook to act on harmful content for their platforms. In a statement, vice president of policy at Facebook, Richard Allan, said the company was already working to make advertising more transparent. Amazon has invited the US government to weigh in on facial recognition after the American Civil Liberties Union revealed Amazon's recognition software falsely matched 28 Congressmembers this week with criminal mugshots. On Friday, Amazon released a blog post saying it was a reasonable idea for the government to weigh in, on what level of software accuracy should be required by law enforcement. [MUSIC] And finally Netflix has announced a raft of new programming with crime killer Ozark getting a second season, As well as a new series about America's first black self-made female millionaire staring Octavia Spencer. Netflix also announced a new series, Maniacs, starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone. About two strangers caught in a mind bending pharmaceutical trial. Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the cnet today app in the Apple or Google Play stores.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Inside Ecobee, the smart-thermostat maker that's reinventing the home
Inside Ecobee, the smart-thermostat maker that's reinventing the home
2:50
A chat with CEO Stuart Lombard on the company's origins and future plans.
Play video
Video: Ecobee introduces Peak Relief to help you avoid high energy rates
Ecobee introduces Peak Relief to help you avoid high energy rates
1:38
The smart-thermostat maker's new feature turns your house into "a thermal battery."
Play video
Video: Qualcomm shrinks 5G chips, Samsung's unbreakable display
Qualcomm shrinks 5G chips, Samsung's unbreakable display
1:16
This week's most important tech headlines include Qualcomm's shrunken 5G chips, Google ultra-secure Titan key and Samsung's unbreakable...
Play video
Video: Leaked Apple videos and the parts for 2019's iPhone
Leaked Apple videos and the parts for 2019's iPhone
6:16
Internal Apple videos show repair secrets and the camera, glass and antennas that could make it into next year's iPhones.
Play video
Video: Samsung intros 'unbreakable' screen; Windows 10 updates to be less painful
Samsung intros 'unbreakable' screen; Windows 10 updates to be less painful
1:31
In today's top stories, Samsung shows off an OLED panel it says can withstand a beating from a mallet. Meanwhile, Microsoft says tweaks...
Play video
Video: Google Maps tips for summer travel
Google Maps tips for summer travel
1:14
Summer travel and road trips go hand in hand. Here's how to use Google Maps to your advantage.
Play video
Video: Trump slams 'shadow banning' on Twitter: What even is that?
Trump slams 'shadow banning' on Twitter: What even is that?
3:09
What is shadow banning, and why is President Trump attacking Twitter for 'shadow banning' republicans? Bridget Carey sheds some light...
Play video
Video: Google's physical security key, Waymo partners with Walmart
Google's physical security key, Waymo partners with Walmart
1:04
Today's major tech stories include Facebook's expansion of Watch Party, Waymo's partnership with Walmart in Phoenix and Google's introduction...
Play video