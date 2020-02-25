UE Hyperboom is built to party

Transcript
[MUSIC] Ultimate ears boom speakers come in a few different sizes but none of them as big as the Hyper boom. Yes this is it, the super size boom is $400 and it may just be The portable bluetooth party speaker you've always dreamed off. This thing can pump out the tunes. Ultimate Ears says it's three times as loud and has six times the bass as the Mega Boom Three. It actually sounds like a real speaker. And yes, it is portable though it does weigh in at a healthy 13 pounds. So you might get a little workout carrying it around. It has up to 24 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels, but if you really crank it, that number will drop to more like three hours. But that should still be enough to get you through most parties. The speaker sports for input sources to. Bluetooth 1 3.5 millimeter auxiliary and even an optical input if you want to connect a game console. With a press of a button you can switch between the sources and have two phones connected via Bluetooth at the same time. So you can trade off playing music with a friend. There's also a USB output for charging devices. But to be clear, this is a Bluetooth only speaker there is no Wi Fi. The speaker is splash proof with an IP Explorer rating. And an integrated microphone automatically reads the environment and calibrates the sound to fill any space indoors or outdoors. As a single speaker, it sounds much better than any UE BOOM speaker you've heard before. The bass goes deep and remains well defined even a higher volume levels, and there's decent clarity. But if you want to take it to the next level, you can pair to these guys and get real stereo sound. Or you can wirelessly connect with other boom mega boom or hyper boom speakers using the party up feature in the companion app for iOS or Android to spread the sound across more space. Available in black only for now the hyper boom hit stores in March. It's not cheap, but it sounds better than a lot of the jumbo portable speakers on the market right now. I'm David Carnot for cnet.com Thanks for watching.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

80 episodes

Alphabet City

81 episodes

CNET Top 5

847 episodes

The Daily Charge

954 episodes

What the Future

333 episodes

Tech Today

1120 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Bob Iger drove Disney to scoop up our childhood

2:59

Disney's surprise CEO departure while Baby Yoda steals Toy Fair (The Daily Charge, 2/26/2020)

9:29

Schools are tracking kids and that raises all kinds of questions (Daily Charge, 2/25/2020)

9:22

Qualcomm unveils latest 5G Snapdragon chip

5:11

Firefox just got a lot more private

2:33

How schools could use phones to track your kids

3:14

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

5 underappreciated features of your Google Home

6:59

The iPhone SE 2 March launch event is on the horizon

5:05

Qualcomm unveils latest 5G Snapdragon chip

5:11

Inside Amazon's brand-new cashierless grocery store

4:10

Top 5 ways to supercharge Netflix

4:21

First look at an Alexa-powered kitchen for kids

6:03

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

UE Hyperboom is built to party

1:58

Huawei shows off new laptop, speaker and tablet for Europe

1:57

Spending time with Huawei's new Mate XS

9:45

Galaxy Z Flip is the best foldable phone so far

13:48

Apple's $5K Pro Display XDR is a good deal for the right person

6:37

Lenovo Chromebook C340-11: A budget friendly basic student chromebook

3:04

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Galaxy Z Flip: 8 features to try on your new foldable phone

5:08

How to use the new Apple Maps

1:31

How to take Mac screenshots

2:08

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08