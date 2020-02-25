UE Hyperboom is built to party

[MUSIC]
Ultimate ears boom speakers come in a few different sizes but none of them as big as the Hyper boom.
Yes this is it, the super size boom is $400 and it may just be The portable bluetooth party speaker you've always dreamed off.
This thing can pump out the tunes.
Ultimate Ears says it's three times as loud and has six times the bass as the Mega Boom Three.
It actually sounds like a real speaker.
And yes, it is portable though it does weigh in at a healthy 13 pounds.
So you might get a little workout carrying it around.
It has up to 24 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels, but if you really crank it, that number will drop to more like three hours.
But that should still be enough to get you through most parties.
The speaker sports for input sources to.
Bluetooth 1 3.5 millimeter auxiliary and even an optical input if you want to connect a game console.
With a press of a button you can switch between the sources and have two phones connected via Bluetooth at the same time.
So you can trade off playing music with a friend.
There's also a USB output for charging devices.
But to be clear, this is a Bluetooth only speaker there is no Wi Fi.
The speaker is splash proof with an IP Explorer rating.
And an integrated microphone automatically reads the environment and calibrates the sound to fill any space indoors or outdoors.
As a single speaker, it sounds much better than any UE BOOM speaker you've heard before.
The bass goes deep and remains well defined even a higher volume levels, and there's decent clarity.
But if you want to take it to the next level, you can pair to these guys and get real stereo sound.
Or you can wirelessly connect with other boom mega boom or hyper boom speakers using the party up feature in the companion app for iOS or Android to spread the sound across more space.
Available in black only for now the hyper boom hit stores in March.
It's not cheap, but it sounds better than a lot of the jumbo portable speakers on the market right now.
I'm David Carnot for cnet.com Thanks for watching.
