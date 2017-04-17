Uber for dads: App pitches from 'Silicon Valley' cast

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Uber for dads: App pitches from 'Silicon Valley' castAfter spending four seasons spoofing tech companies and startups, the stars of the HBO show have some ideas of their own.
Transcript
Zach came up with an app earlier today that I would definitely wanna work for and that is Tinder for wheat, and I would definitely wanna work there, I'm not a gluten free addict so Yeah, it's just different portions of wheat and you decide, do I want that wheat, no, do I want this wheat, yeah [CROSSTALK] Do I want dry weed. Are we talking about beer? Just weed. Unprocessed. It depends if you want it in that form. Cuz everything is like uber for ex. This one's uber for dads, uber for father figures. And I already got a ton of my money in it already. Just sort of say hey I need a dad now and you get sort of a pop-up of where the closest dads and you get a little profile. They're rated, they're all vetted, they come and just kinda throw ball with you or give you some advice. Or right express skepticism about your life path sometimes if you get a low rated dad he'll make. Make you feel kind of tenuous about your very identity. Yeah yeah its also- Can you choose ones that do spankings? Yeah- Yeah you can get some really complicated relationships in there. IOS and Android I am assuming. Windows phone only. So its tough. Its a tough one. Pretty limited. Pretty limited. And it has to be on a belt holster or- Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. I need you to finance this app. Whats the app that I- I can't talk about it. We are in- He is in- We are hush hush. Weare in serious financing. It's like- It's just not- You talk about it, it's gonna wash the money away. But you know what? I'm gonna give him my money because then maybe it'll buy his love. [LAUGH] Thanks buddy. However much, yeah. I love you. Thank you. [SOUND] How's this for recording, are we good for sound? Is this good? Are we good? Yeah, yeah [CROSSTALK]