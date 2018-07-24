Uber and Lyft ban driver for live-streaming rides, Falcon 9's heavy blast off

Tech Today
Uber and Lyft ban driver for live-streaming rides, Falcon 9's heavy blast offIn today's tech news, Uber and Lyft suspend a driver for live-streaming rides, SpaceX blasts off with a massive payload and Facebook is set to launch a satellite of its own.
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Uber and Lyft have reportedly suspended a driver in Missouri for live streaming passenger rides on Twitch without their consent. According to an investigation by the Saint Louis Post Dispatch, the driver had streamed hundreds of rides since March showing passengers' faces and revealing personal information such as names and where the riders lived. In a statement to the St Louis Post Dispatch, Lyft said it had deactivated the driver, while Uber said it had removed the driver's access to it's app. SpaceX has launched it's second block 5 Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the heaviest commercial communications satellite ever built. Dubbed the final version of the Falcon 9. The block 5 is capable of more lift and can be reused up to ten times. The rocket blasted off in the early hours of Sunday morning. Deploying a [UNKNOWN] broadband satellite weighing at more than 15,000 pounds. And finally, Facebook has confirmed it's working on an Internet satellite of it's own to help connect to remote parts Of the world. The satellite dubbed Athena has been rumored for months with I triple E spectrum reporting back in May that Facebook was working on the orbital technology. While Facebook is staying tight lipped on details a spokesman said the company believes that sattelite tech is essential to the future of broadband