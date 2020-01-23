U.N. wants answers in Bezos hack, 5G boom projected for 2022

Transcript
This is CNET. And here the stories that matter right now, [SOUND] The United Nations is calling for an investigation after receiving information. Suggesting that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince was potentially involved in hacking the phone of Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon and the owner of The Washington Post. The statement alleges that the hack was an attempt to quote influence, if not silence. The Washington Post is reporting on Saudi Arabia. 5G mobile phones are projected to capture a growing slice of the global market over the next two years, according to a leading research firm. On Tuesdays researchers at Gartner said they expect to see 5G phone models account for 12% of mobile phone shipments worldwide in 2020, increasing to 43% by 2022 as handset prices drop and 5G coverage zones, expand. If those projections are accurate, the overall phone market would grow by 1.7% in 2020 recovery from the 2% decline seen in smartphone shipments through 2019. And finally, some leaked photos of Microsoft's Xbox series x have hit Showing off an optical audio out port, two USB a ports, one HDMI port, Ethernet port and power. The large rectangular port above the HDMI is for diagnostic reporting. And unlikely to be on the final version of the console, according to throt, which reported that the images are authentic. Yup, it is certainly the back of a game console. You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.

