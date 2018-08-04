Twitter seeks help with user civility, console sales for June are in

Tech Today
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter this week. Twitter is partnering with researchers from several universities to better understand how to foster a healthy conversation based on openness and civility basic cognitive company. Twitter calls it an effort to measure conversation of health and wants to explore ways to better improve interactions between its many users. Facebook has discovered a new campaign of inauthentic behavior. That consists of ad buys, fake pages, and accounts all in effort to influence the U.S. mid term elections. The social network says it shut down and removed thirty-two accounts and pages, but is still learning more about the campaign. And finally analytics firm MPD Group released a new report on game console sales for June. In the US the Nintendo NES Classic outsold every other console in terms of total units. The Sony Playstation 4 pulled in the most amount of money though And Mario Tennis Aces for the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling game of June 2018, followed behind God of War for Playstation 4. You can stay up-to-date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play Store. [MUSIC]