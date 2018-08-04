Your video, "Twitter seeks help with user civility, console sales for June are in"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

Twitter seeks help with user civility, console sales for June are in

This week's most popular news stories include Twitter's effort to improve user discourse, Facebook's discovery of a new politically-charged misinformation campaign and June's console sales numbers are in.
1:18 /
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter this week. Twitter is partnering with researchers from several universities to better understand how to foster a healthy conversation based on openness and civility basic cognitive company. Twitter calls it an effort to measure conversation of health and wants to explore ways to better improve interactions between its many users. Facebook has discovered a new campaign of inauthentic behavior. That consists of ad buys, fake pages, and accounts all in effort to influence the U.S. mid term elections. The social network says it shut down and removed thirty-two accounts and pages, but is still learning more about the campaign. And finally analytics firm MPD Group released a new report on game console sales for June. In the US the Nintendo NES Classic outsold every other console in terms of total units. The Sony Playstation 4 pulled in the most amount of money though And Mario Tennis Aces for the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling game of June 2018, followed behind God of War for Playstation 4. You can stay up-to-date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play Store. [MUSIC]

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: 3 ways to improve the calorie count on your fitness tracker
3 ways to improve the calorie count on your fitness tracker
1:14
Make sure you're getting credit for burning all those calories on your Apple Watch or Fitbit with these simple tips.
Play video
Video: Microsoft Surface Go reviews are in, NES Classic outsells other consoles
Microsoft Surface Go reviews are in, NES Classic outsells other consoles
1:31
The newest tablet by Microsoft is generally getting good reviews. Meanwhile, a new report says Nintendo moved more game consoles than...
Play video
Video: Apple just became a $1 trillion company
Apple just became a $1 trillion company
1:49
Yep, you read that right.
Play video
Video: T-Mobile decides not to mess with your unlimited plan
T-Mobile decides not to mess with your unlimited plan
2:04
From The 3:59 show: Talking about the carriers latest quarter, merger plans and more.
Play video
Video: Lawmakers ask tech execs to testify again, Facebook, Instagram add digital detox tools
Lawmakers ask tech execs to testify again, Facebook, Instagram add digital detox tools
1:27
Today's biggest tech stories include US lawmakers asking tech executives to testify (again) about the fight against election meddling...
Play video
Video: The cheapest 2018 iPhone could be the last to arrive
The cheapest 2018 iPhone could be the last to arrive
6:33
A better LCD screen might mean production delays for Apple's rumored 6.1 inch iPhone.
Play video
Video: Facebook discovers new influence campaign, Nintendo sells nearly 20M Switch consoles
Facebook discovers new influence campaign, Nintendo sells nearly 20M Switch consoles
1:12
Today's major tech stories include a new political misinformation campaign discovered by Facebook, Nintendo's impressive Switch sales...
Play video
Video: Apple sells more iPhones and it ain't slowin' down
Apple sells more iPhones and it ain't slowin' down
1:42
Even the iPhone X's hefty price tag didn't stop people from buying more this year as Apple's earnings report for the third fiscal quarter...
Play video