Turning Wave Power Into Electricity, Hydrogen Fuel and Fresh Water
Turning Wave Power Into Electricity, Hydrogen Fuel and Fresh Water
4:32
Watch Now

Turning Wave Power Into Electricity, Hydrogen Fuel and Fresh Water

Climate
Speaker 1: This long yellow raft harnesses the power of the ocean to compete with fossil fuels. Meet the wave line magnet made by sea wave energy limited or swell for short. We spoke to the company's CO c e o to learn about how it works, the different needs it could serve, and what's next for this wave? Power tech. Let's dive in. Speaker 2: We're not trying to compete with the other people in Wave Energy. We're not trying to compete either with wind and solar, which is already commercially mature. We're trying to compete with fossil fuels. Speaker 1: [00:00:30] Fossil fuels accounted for 82% of the world's energy supply in 2022. So the folks at Swell are really aiming big. They've been developing their wave energy converter for over 10 years, a journey which has led them to this unique design and involved collaboration across generations. Starting with the man scene here, riding on the back of his invention. Speaker 2: That's my dad actually. So <laugh>, that's the inventor. We are not a company that sits in an office and looks [00:01:00] at numbers and produces reports and publications and says, this is what our technology does. We sit on the system, we play with it, we understand it, we feel it. You know, just like when you are driving a car, you know, you turn the wheel and you feel how the wheel pushes back. You feel how things react to your inputs. Speaker 1: Their years of testing in both wave pools and the open ocean have led them to the wave line magnet design, which has four main components. Speaker 2: The first component, and well you could say the most important, is the spine that runs [00:01:30] down the center of the entire system. That is basically the component which holds everything together. It gives us a reference point to work around. Number two is the platforms which connect to the surface, to the WaveLight, what we usually call it. The third one are levers, so all they do is just connect the platforms to the spine. And then the final component is the power takeoff, which is the pumps. Speaker 1: The pumps suck up seawater and pressurize it by using the seawater itself. The wave line magnet avoids any risk of ocean [00:02:00] contamination in the event of a leak, which you might get with other materials such as oil, the pressurized seawater as how the wave line magnet harnesses what Alex called the raw power of the wave, which can then be used for several different purposes. Speaker 2: You can use this flow of seawater to create electricity, if you like, of course, and you can use that power to desalinate water on board. And other application is hydrogen, which is sort of a byproduct of, of the electricity, but then it can also [00:02:30] store the hydrogen within its body. The Speaker 1: Fact that the wave line magnet attaches to the ocean's surface and moves with it minimizes the wear and tear and the need for maintenance. SW also says its wave energy converter can be made from recyclable materials and is open to working with sustainability advocates and environmental regulators to ensure the final design protects ocean ecosystems. Depending on how the wave line magnet is configured, it could someday end up as a hydrogen fuel power station for passing boats, [00:03:00] an energy lifeline to coastal communities, or a key source of freshwater via desalination. The amount of wave power one of these is able to harness, depends on how large it is and the size of waves in the operating area. On the larger end. These wave line magnets can be about 24 meters wide and 600 meters long. Alex says that a case study prepared for one of these larger units operating off the coast of Scotland, where waves were an average of three meters tall, estimated 140 gigawatt hours of energy harnessed [00:03:30] annually. Speaker 2: You know, we're talking power station levels of production from a single system. Speaker 1: The Wave line Magnet recently completed two rounds of testing and only has one more planned before it takes the next step towards commercialization. Speaker 2: It's basically the last system, uh, that we're going to test before commercialization about our first, you know, commercially available product. This pilot will most likely be here in Cyprus. It's just gonna be down there in the seat. <laugh>. Speaker 1: Alex says [00:04:00] that the first commercial product will likely be a smaller unit focused on desalination. Speaker 2: Our first commercially available system will desalinate, depending on wave climber, between 10 to 50 tons of, uh, water per hour at a cost, which is about a third of the conventional methods. Speaker 1: Well, is also in the process of developing strategic partnerships to help bring its products to market. As always, thanks so much for watching. I'm your host, Jesse Oral. See you next time with the fam.

Up Next

Turning Wave Power Into Electricity, Hydrogen Fuel and Fresh Water
swel-2

Up Next

Turning Wave Power Into Electricity, Hydrogen Fuel and Fresh Water

Ample's Next-Generation EV Battery-Swapping Station
yt-ample-battery-v2-b

Ample's Next-Generation EV Battery-Swapping Station

No Driver? No Problem. Building Autonomous EV Systems
einride-3

No Driver? No Problem. Building Autonomous EV Systems

How the World's Largest Metal 3D Printer Makes Rockets
3d-printed-rocket-2

How the World's Largest Metal 3D Printer Makes Rockets

How This Lab Produced a Historic Nuclear Fusion Reaction
yt-wtf-livermore-nuclear-fusion-v2b

How This Lab Produced a Historic Nuclear Fusion Reaction

Inside a New Vertical Farm Full of Robots
vertical-farm-5

Inside a New Vertical Farm Full of Robots

Watch How Scientists Can 3D-Print Human Heart Tissue
3d-heart-tissue-seq-cnet-00-04-09-18-still001

Watch How Scientists Can 3D-Print Human Heart Tissue

This Personal Flying Machine Costs Under $100,000
230420-yt-wtf-jetson-one-v05

This Personal Flying Machine Costs Under $100,000

You Can Smash This Disposable Cup and Leave It on the Ground
230414-yt-wtf-3d-printing-disposable-cups-v4

You Can Smash This Disposable Cup and Leave It on the Ground

Agility Robotics Introduces New Digit Robot
digit-3

Agility Robotics Introduces New Digit Robot

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Turning Wave Power Into Electricity, Hydrogen Fuel and Fresh Water
swel-2

Turning Wave Power Into Electricity, Hydrogen Fuel and Fresh Water

We Put the Google Pixel Fold's Cameras Up Against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's
versus

We Put the Google Pixel Fold's Cameras Up Against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's

EdX Founder on AI in Education: The Genie Is Out of the Bottle
cover-story-ai-ed-seq-00-04-28-04-still001

EdX Founder on AI in Education: The Genie Is Out of the Bottle

New Apple Vision Pro Details: Speed Limit, Guest Mode, and Possible Appointments
omt-ep28-visionpronews-finalyt-00-01-06-16-still001

New Apple Vision Pro Details: Speed Limit, Guest Mode, and Possible Appointments

Purple Rejuvenate Mattress Review: Purple's First Bed in Its Luxe Collection
The Purple mattress against a colorful background with a man in the front.

Purple Rejuvenate Mattress Review: Purple's First Bed in Its Luxe Collection

Purple Restore Premier Mattress Review: Purple's Second Bed in Its Premium Collection
The Purple mattress against a colorful purple background with a man in a sweatshirt in the front.

Purple Restore Premier Mattress Review: Purple's Second Bed in Its Premium Collection

Most Popular All most popular

Ample's Next-Generation EV Battery-Swapping Station
yt-ample-battery-v2-b

Ample's Next-Generation EV Battery-Swapping Station

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor: This Big Bronco Is Here
ford-bronco-raptor-still-v1

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor: This Big Bronco Is Here

EVs vs. Gas Engines: We Do the Math on Carbon Emissions
evs-exposed-still

EVs vs. Gas Engines: We Do the Math on Carbon Emissions

Pixel Tablet: Google Made a Good Home Android Tablet
google-pixel-7-tablet

Pixel Tablet: Google Made a Good Home Android Tablet

How Wing's Drone Service Will Deliver Your Coffee, Meds and Groceries
dronepic

How Wing's Drone Service Will Deliver Your Coffee, Meds and Groceries

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
230620-site-how-to-make-an-ai-voice-clone

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI

Latest Products All latest products

Dragonfly DFX Elevates the Scooter Game With 4 Wheels
dflyscooter1

Dragonfly DFX Elevates the Scooter Game With 4 Wheels

How Wing's Drone Service Will Deliver Your Coffee, Meds and Groceries
dronepic

How Wing's Drone Service Will Deliver Your Coffee, Meds and Groceries

Razr Plus and Razr 2023 Hands On: First Look at Motorola's New Foldable
razrthumb

Razr Plus and Razr 2023 Hands On: First Look at Motorola's New Foldable

Review: We Tested the Cameras on the Sony Xperia 1 V
xperia1v

Review: We Tested the Cameras on the Sony Xperia 1 V

Pixel Fold Hands-On: A First Look at Google's First Foldable
pixelfold

Pixel Fold Hands-On: A First Look at Google's First Foldable

Asus ROG Ally First Look
thumbrog1

Asus ROG Ally First Look

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
how-to-blur-your-house-in-google-maps-1b

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
230620-site-how-to-make-an-ai-voice-clone

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try
230524-yt-3-settings-bard-ai-protect-yourself-v03

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started
230331-yt-howto-bard-google-ai-v04

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat
bing, bing ai, bing chat

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam
car-cam-2

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam