Tracking down gadgets gets easier, Netflix losing some good titles

Tech Today
Tracking down gadgets gets easier, Netflix losing some good titlesIn this week's wrap-up, hunting down hard-to-find gadgets online gets simpler. Meanwhile, time's running out to watch some quality films over on Netflix.
Transcript
This is C|net and here are the stories that matter right now. Black Friday is behind us but you could still find the bargains every where. Of course you can check C|net.com for the best deals. However, if there was something you were eyeing but could not find, try NOWINSTOCK. Net. This site can send you notifications where something like a Super NES becomes available from a number of retailers. You can opt to receive a desktop notification, email, or text so you can **** up that hard to find item. Over on Netflix the streaming giant is set to lost some good titles by the end of November. Seasons one through 11 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will leave Netflix on December 9th. Netflix will also lose Morgan Spurlock's documentary Super Size Me. [UNKNOWN], Young Frankenstein by Mel Brooks, and The Crucible starring Daniel Day Lewis and Winona Rider, on December 1st. If you're looking to binge watch some television, check out Hulu. The service just added the complete series of the 1990's sitcom Blossom, and seasons one through five of Prison Break. Hulu is also now streaming its first original Marvel television show called Runaways. The show centers around a group of kids, who find out their parents are actually evil. [MUSIC] Stay Upto date with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app available for ios and android.