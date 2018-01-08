Toyota e-Palette is its vision for a multifunctional moving city

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CES 2018
Toyota e-Palette is its vision for a multifunctional moving cityToyota delivers its vision for the future with a series of modular vehicles that become places like a traveling storefront, rideshare vehicle or mobile office.
Transcript
[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] E-Pallette. Enter the e-Pallette ecosystem. Travel time is no longer Every time. It's increased efficiency and productivity time. [MUSIC] Mobile personal shop enable you to sell your personal items. Personal mobile market place Individualized showroom with retail functionality [MUSIC] On Demand City, many Types of services can gather. Blurring the lines between brick-and-mortar, retail, and e-commerce. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] E-pals, our vision of future mobility services [MUSIC] And mobility comes. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO] [APPLAUSE] [APPLAUSE] E-Pallette is one example of Toyota's vision for an automous business applications. E-Palette will be fully automatic and will be controlled by Toyota's autonomous chauffer mode technologies.