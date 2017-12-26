Top tech news stories of 2017

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Top tech news stories of 2017It was a year in tech that some people probably want to forget. From the Equifax hack to the 10th anniversary iPhone to net neutrality, CNET editors take a look back at the best and worst that 2017 had to offer.
Transcript
[MUSIC] [LAUGH] This is iphone 10 [MUSIC] [MUSIC] God. I remember these. This is so 2017, You've got a lot of pictures of people looking up like this, but they kept on telling us, don't look at the sun. Some of us were going like this. It was fun. It felt very post-apocalyptic in a nice way. It was one of those events that brought a lot of people together. Science is cool. [MUSIC] While I was out on leave, I spent a lot of time with our teams on the issue of Russian interference in the U.S. elections. So the problem is that fake news or misinformation has been circulating around Facebook, and people are sharing it, and Liking it, it is hard to tell even today, more than a year after the election, how big a problem this was. The fake news that I remember was the pope suposedly endorsing candidate trump at the time. [MUSIC] Whenever I hear Uber. Uber. Boy. Yeah, I was part of Delete Uber. When I hear the word Uber, I think of a company that is really trying to fight its way back from the depths of [MUSIC] Hell I don't know [LAUGH] you can say hell, it's from the depths of hell. They had to replace their CEO, lots of sexual harassment allegations, a very high profile lawsuit with WEMO. It was ugly, I don't even think that was half of From it. They revealed that they had a big breach that they had not told the public about a year ago. On some levels, I think it's easier to say that the only place to go from here is maybe up. [MUSIC] It's all out there, it's a mess. I've been hacked, you've been hacked. Person next to you been hacked. Over 150 million, I think at this point. People had to their social security numbers still in. So my social security is [SOUND]. The worst part is that we're learning a lot of this stuff, this human error caused by these companies. Equifax showed us that the person who was supposed to be the gate keeper, shows that, no one. Smart as you think they are. [MUSIC] Yeah, I'm hiring. There we go. Something I know nothing else about to, yeah I know what they are though. These are the Snapchat's goggles? [LAUGH] These are snap spectacles aren't they? Can I have these? Can I have them? There's plenty left, right? Don't look terrible. I mean I probably look terrible right now, but- Their whols schtick of selling these things in popup locations at the spur of the moment, it's certainly got people to stand in line and create buzz. Peek San Francisco. I saw a guy wearing these, AirPods, and an Apple Watch, and I wanted to punch him in the face. [MUSIC] It is the biggest leap forward since the oritingal iPhone. iPhone X, iPhone Expensive. When I'm showing a double chin it doesn't work every time, so- I like that my phone knows my face. Hi, Brian. I always say iPhone X. I can't stop myself. It's a problem. XX for iPhone 20. But what about XXX for iPhone 30 like triple X? [MUSIC] Your Internet is never gonna be the same again. And it's probably gonna cost you a whole lot more. So net neutrality is the idea that not That all traffic on the internet should be treated equally. I'm going to give you a few tips on how to sound smart, talking about Net Nutrally. Use key words, buzz words. Information superhighway, toll bridge Access [MUSIC] Happy New Year to all including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly that they just don't know what to do. Love Probably tweeting now as we speak. And one analyst said his presence adds an extra 2 billion to Twitter's market value. Go figure. [LAUGH] Despite the constant negative press Covestiva. Coveti. Cofeety See, I say cofefe, cofefe. Okay. Cofefe. I think my cofefe has been very good this year. I hurt my leg when I cofefed the other day. Don't cofefe me. Is that even the right way to say it? [LAUGH] Who knows. [MUSIC]