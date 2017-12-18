HolidayBuyer's Guide
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Top holiday toys come to life with sensors galore"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Special Features

Top holiday toys come to life with sensors galore

Wave a hand or say a command -- today's hottest tech toys for little kids bring fantastical creatures to life with robotics and sensors. It's not easy for Santa's elves to keep up.
3:56 /
Transcript
Hey, Bridgie the Elf here. I'll tell you, being one of Santa's elves just ain't what it used to be. Kids used to love my fine craftsmanship. But now kids all want these high tech toys that look alive. It's putting me out of work. I mean have you seen what's hot now? Everything's got these new fangled sensors like this little fingerlings monkey. It's the year's hottest toy. It just senses when you hold it different ways. Swing it around. Give it a pet on the head It even listens for kisses. [SOUND] And then there's the FurReal Roarin' Tyler the Tiger. He knows when you pet him in certain places. [SOUND] And reacts when you roar at him Him. Roar. [NOISE] Every toy just loves to chat it up like Magical Princess Twilight Sparkle. She knows when you pet her cheeks, and touch her horn. [NOISE] It is magic. Friendship is a wonderous and powerful thing. Even the worst of enemies can become friends. You need understanding and kindness. She just goes on and on about friendship and magic. Yada yada, yada. Excuse me, Ive got the hiccups again Yeah well my little horsie gets magical hiccups too. [NOISE] [BLANK_AUDIO] Here's Minion MIP Turbo-Dave. You drive him by waving your hand around in different ways. No remote control needed. There's even a mode where he can be a guard to look out when anyone gets near. [SOUND] Such a pleasant sound. [MUSIC] And parents are gonna love all the little accessories that can be lost which each have their own special sensors. Like with Zuma the show pony. She responds to different items. Like her carrot, her apple. And if you give her too much of the sugar cube, she's gonna spin off into a sugar overload. [SOUND] [MUSIC] And get this, she knows when you brush her hair! [SOUND] Who can compete with this? But in all my elfin years I have never seen anything as realistic as Lovabella. She learns to talk the more you play with her, she can be tickled [LAUGH] She plays peek a boo Peek boo peek boo. [SOUND] She also interacts with accessories like this little lamb toy. Peek a [LAUGH] peek a boo [UNKNOWN] She'll suck on a pacifier or she'll drink from her bottle when it's near her lips. But don't try to feed her when she's full. [SOUND] But this one really puts a jangle in my jingle. The Hero Droid BB-8 that actually follows you and obeys voice commands. BB-8? [SOUND] How are you? [SOUND] [SOUND] [UNKNOWN] to spend some time learning how to get the head and body all synced up and charged. Cuz, it ain��t always easy. Come on BBA, I need a cup of hot cocoa. Let��s go. [MUSIC]. Smart toys these days. I gotta sign up for that robotics class. [MUSIC]

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Echo Spot reviews are in, Twitter's fight against harassment evolves
Echo Spot reviews are in, Twitter's fight against harassment evolves
0:59 December 19, 2017
The biggest stories in tech include reviews of Amazon's Echo Spot, Twitter's evolving content policy and Microsoft's $50 million plan...
Play video
Video: Ninja Loop: The best 5 bucks you can spend on your phone?
Ninja Loop: The best 5 bucks you can spend on your phone?
2:50 December 19, 2017
The Ninja Loop comes in a variety of colors, and the company offers custom designs as well as "awareness" loops for fundraising.
Play video
Video: FCC rolls back net neutrality, Disney to buy 21st Century Fox
FCC rolls back net neutrality, Disney to buy 21st Century Fox
1:24 December 16, 2017
The major tech stories from this week include the death of net neutrality, Disney's intention to buy 21st Century Fox and Nintendo's...
Play video
Video: Must-have travel gadgets
Must-have travel gadgets
1:05 December 15, 2017
These three gadgets can help save you from the worst travel nightmares.
Play video
Video: Disney will buy most of 21st Century Fox, FCC repeals net neutrality
Disney will buy most of 21st Century Fox, FCC repeals net neutrality
1:39 December 15, 2017
The most important stories include a huge deal between Disney and 21st Century Fox that changes a lot of things. And as expected, the...
Play video
Video: The iMac Pro is here!
The iMac Pro is here!
6:16 December 14, 2017
What will the Apple-Shazam alliance bring? iMac Pro has big power with no expansion, iPhone makes 2017's top search terms and our mophie...
Play video
Video: T-Mobile to launch a TV service, Patreon cancels fee increase
T-Mobile to launch a TV service, Patreon cancels fee increase
1:07 December 14, 2017
Today's major tech stories include T-Mobile's plan to start a TV service in 2018, Patreon's rollback of its planned fee increase and...
Play video
Video: Top Google searches of 2017
Top Google searches of 2017
1:37 December 13, 2017
What have we been searching for this year? Let's take a look.
Play video