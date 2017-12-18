Top holiday toys come to life with sensors galore

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Top holiday toys come to life with sensors galoreWave a hand or say a command -- today's hottest tech toys for little kids bring fantastical creatures to life with robotics and sensors. It's not easy for Santa's elves to keep up.
Transcript
Hey, Bridgie the Elf here. I'll tell you, being one of Santa's elves just ain't what it used to be. Kids used to love my fine craftsmanship. But now kids all want these high tech toys that look alive. It's putting me out of work. I mean have you seen what's hot now? Everything's got these new fangled sensors like this little fingerlings monkey. It's the year's hottest toy. It just senses when you hold it different ways. Swing it around. Give it a pet on the head It even listens for kisses. [SOUND] And then there's the FurReal Roarin' Tyler the Tiger. He knows when you pet him in certain places. [SOUND] And reacts when you roar at him Him. Roar. [NOISE] Every toy just loves to chat it up like Magical Princess Twilight Sparkle. She knows when you pet her cheeks, and touch her horn. [NOISE] It is magic. Friendship is a wonderous and powerful thing. Even the worst of enemies can become friends. You need understanding and kindness. She just goes on and on about friendship and magic. Yada yada, yada. Excuse me, Ive got the hiccups again Yeah well my little horsie gets magical hiccups too. [NOISE] [BLANK_AUDIO] Here's Minion MIP Turbo-Dave. You drive him by waving your hand around in different ways. No remote control needed. There's even a mode where he can be a guard to look out when anyone gets near. [SOUND] Such a pleasant sound. [MUSIC] And parents are gonna love all the little accessories that can be lost which each have their own special sensors. Like with Zuma the show pony. She responds to different items. Like her carrot, her apple. And if you give her too much of the sugar cube, she's gonna spin off into a sugar overload. [SOUND] [MUSIC] And get this, she knows when you brush her hair! [SOUND] Who can compete with this? But in all my elfin years I have never seen anything as realistic as Lovabella. She learns to talk the more you play with her, she can be tickled [LAUGH] She plays peek a boo Peek boo peek boo. [SOUND] She also interacts with accessories like this little lamb toy. Peek a [LAUGH] peek a boo [UNKNOWN] She'll suck on a pacifier or she'll drink from her bottle when it's near her lips. But don't try to feed her when she's full. [SOUND] But this one really puts a jangle in my jingle. The Hero Droid BB-8 that actually follows you and obeys voice commands. BB-8? [SOUND] How are you? [SOUND] [SOUND] [UNKNOWN] to spend some time learning how to get the head and body all synced up and charged. Cuz, it ain��t always easy. Come on BBA, I need a cup of hot cocoa. Let��s go. [MUSIC]. Smart toys these days. I gotta sign up for that robotics class. [MUSIC]