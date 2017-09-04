Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Top 5 unlikely (but true) ways to get hacked
These are the top five strange, but true ways to get hacked. Time to get paranoid. We are ranking these hacks from least likely, to most likely to happen. For this top five, we asked an expert, Hak5 Zone's Shannon [UNKNOWN] to help us out with this. At number five, laser microphones. This hack dates back to 2009, and was accomplished by inverse [UNKNOWN] Here's how it works. They pointed a laser at a laptop, and sampled vibrations to determine keystrokes. The team found that pointing at the hinges lead to better results. Inverse path did note that they know it's kinda hard to get line of sight for the laser Microphone though. And number four is the inaudible audio. This hack was built by the Fraunhofer Institute for communication, information processing, and ergonomics as a proof of concept in 2013. It used the built in mics and speakers Of two Lenovo laptops to transmit data at a distance of around 65 feet. This method transferred data at a pretty slow rate of 20 bits per second, but that's plenty fast enough to grab keystrokes. And number three, hard drive sounds. Researchers at [UNKNOWN] University were able to transmit data from computers by reading hard drive sounds. First, malware needed to be installed on the victim's computer. The malware controls the actuator arm on the hard drive. When that arm moves, it makes a sound. The malware would create sounds through the actuator arm. Audio frequencies could be picked up by a receiver like a phone or a laptop. Data speeds reached 180 bits per minute [MUSIC] And could travel up to about six feet in distance. This exact method would not work on SSDs, because they don't have [UNKNOWN] arms. At number 2, the hard drive LED. This one was also by researchers at Ben-Gurion University. They found a way to turn that little hard drive light that flashes into a transmitter. The victim's computer would be infected with malware first. Then you would be able to cause a hard-drive LED to flicker. In the demo, a camera on a drone was able to view the LED flickering, which will be sending encoded data. At number one, accelerometer keylogging. This hack was developed by researchers at Georgia Tech. Here's how it works. The victim would download a malicious app that ask for permission to use the accelerometer, so something like a level app. Then, the app would be able to collect accelerometer data as you typed on the screen. From that data, the researchers could configured out what the victim was typing. In one test, the researcher is trying to settle an iPhone 4 and found it's gyroscope help clean up the data it was scraping [INAUDIBLE] Thanks again to Shannon Morse for the help. If you're interested in hacking things, check out Hak5.org. I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online.