Top 5 things Google needs to change about the Pixel

Top 5 things Google needs to change about the PixelGoogle's first phone has a lot of stiff competition. Hopefully, its next devices measure up.
These are the top five things Google needs to change about the Pixel Phone. All right folks, this is my Google Pixel. I've owned and used one of these as my personal phone since it was released in October of 2016. And after months of usage, this phone could be better. At number five, make it waterproof. If you're going to charge a premium price, it'd be nice if it could keep up with its competitors. Being waterproof is a nice little feature on a Samsung galaxy S8 and the iPhone 7. It just means one less thing to worry about when you're using your phone. At number four add optical image stabilization, the camera on the pixel is really good and the electronic image stabilization does a bang of job, however Google priced the Pixel as a premium phone like the Galaxy S8 or the iPhone 7. Both of those phone have optical image stabilization. Why is this feature important? Less blurry photos. And number 3, add better screens. The current Pixel features a 5" screen with full HD resolution. That's 1920 x 1080. The Pixel XL has a 5.5" screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1440. Those are respectable but could be much better. Google is pushing VR with Daydream. I can tell you the pixel plus the Daydream view is not great because of that lower res screen. Let's cram in more pixels in the pixels, shall we? And number two, redesign this thing! I'm not going to mince words. In my opinion, the Pixel features one of the most uninspired designs for a modern smartphone. There is this enormous chin bezel. If it housed a fingerprint sensor, or some buttons or something, maybe. It could be forgiven. However, it has no function for a Pixel owner. Let's get some more screen on the front and something bold somewhere on the device. Before we get to number 1, let's talk about some stuff Google should not change with the Pixel, because it's a pretty good phone. Keep that headphone jack. Yeah. I hardly use wired headphones anymore, but I want the option without needing an adapter. Also, keep up that free unlimited cloud storage for full resolution versions of videos and photos. That's a great little feature. Lastly, keep it light. This version of Android is snappy, clean, and easy to use. Don't go changing that. Back to the countdown. And the number one thing that needs change is it's stability. One of my chief complaints of my Pixel is its lack of stability. IT's frozen on me far too often. The device also randomly restarts with no real pattern. I talked with Google to troubleshoot, and those issues could be due to third party apps. Okay, that's possible. However, this is the phone by Google and all apps on this particular pixel are from the Google Play store, so maybe things should run just fine. Recently, Google issues a patch that could help Here's hoping. It's a step in the right direction. Again, this is based on my personal experience with the Google Pixel as my everyday phone for many months. If there are other features you'd like, let me know. I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online. [MUSIC]