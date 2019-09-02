Top 5 laptops with the best battery life (2019 edition)
CNET Top 5
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
[MUSIC]
These are the top five laptops with the best battery life.
Let's mention who you won't find here, Apple, Dell, HP, and even everyone's favorite, Toshiba.
Try to contain your sadness Toshiba fans, let's get to it.
[SOUND] At number five, it's the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro, and our battery test It survive 12 and half hours.
that means you can watch around 34 episodes of friends and an average of 22 minutes per episode.
Back to back before the notebook [UNKNOWN] quite on you.
A 2.8 pounds, these is one seriously lite laptop, it's also a two in one which means.
You can bend that screen all the way back, to use the laptop as a tablet.
The Notebook 9 Pro works with a Samsung stylus.
The downside is, there's no place to store the stylus in the Notebook.
If you're looking for a unique design, well, I'm sorry.
In his review, CNET editor Josh Goldman said, it feels like a laptop designed by questionnaire, and lacking any sort of personality.
Kind of way with words.
[MUSIC]
Coming in at number four is the LG Graham 14 two and one.
It beat the Samsung notebook nine pro by a whopping 300 seconds.
It's battery life was 12 hours and 35 minutes.
That means you could watch 68%.
Of a Ken Burns documentary Baseball before the LG Gram 14 had enough.
Let's talk specs, this thing weighs just 2.5 pounds, and has a 14 inch display.
LG managed to ply in full-sized USB A ports, and An HDMI port, imagine that.
A thin and light device where you may not relegated to travelling with dongles.
The LG Gram 14 also has pen support but like the Samsung notebook 9 Pro There is nowhere in the laptop to store it.
[MUSIC]
Number three is the sixth gen Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon.
You could watch the Godfather trilogy, Goodfellas, and Reservoir Dogs with 11 minutes to spare on battery life In non-movie terms, that is 13 hours, 7 minutes.
This Thinkpad X1 Carbon is not a two in one, it's a one in one, just a laptop.
If you like privacy, you're in for a treat.
This thing has a physical shutter for the webcam.
So if you're worried about people watching you watching crime movies, they should not be able to through the webcam.
You'll also find Amazon Alexa on the ThinkPad X1 carbon.
[MUSIC]
Number two is the Asus Novago13 hours and 12 minutes.
That is equivalent to the alien saga from the original to alien covenant with over an hour left To research all of the plot holes, okay, I'll admit it I have never heard of the Nova go before today.
This laptop is using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 instead of an Intel chip, as it is a mobile processor is handled battery life like a champ.
Additionally, the Nova go has instant on capabilities, it wakes up and gets ready to work in a flash.
[MUSIC]
I forgot to mention the price, it's around 700 bucks for 6 gigs of memory, and 128 gigs of storage.
So what's the downside?
While it does run Windows 10, we did run into issues, particularly with games that could not run on the Qualcomm chip.
And number one is the LG GRAM 15.
With a battery life of 13 hours and 58 minutes, you could watch every Avengers movie and still have over three and a half hours left To use the laptop.
Let's talk about specs.
It's made out of nano carbon magnesium which keeps its weight at two and a half pounds.
It pops a huge 15.6 inch display in a small package.
The screen is a bit bouncy when you touch it though.
The gram 15 also has USB A ports and A4 size HDMI port.
This one is going to cost you though, two grand but you get a large screen and great battery life, and a very light package.
If you're looking for a Mac with the best battery life, that would be the 15 inch MacBook pro.
I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
Top 5 streaming services for live TV
3:15
Apple iPhone 11: The top 5 rumors
3:47
The 5 biggest Galaxy Note 10 letdowns
3:51
Neuralink: What you need to know
5:00
Top 5 products CNET readers checked out (July 2019)