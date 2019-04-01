Top 5 foods I'll devour after braces

[MUSIC]
These are top five food and drinks I'm going to have once I get these braces on.
As is being told to me by some of our vocal commentors I [UNKNOWN] been wearing braces.
I know it's a surprise to me too minus the costing cleaning and monthly adjustment [UNKNOWN] dentist I will never know.
Anyway, let's get to it.
At number five is an apple.
So here's some backstory.
I had a bite problem.
I didn't have an overbite or an underbite.
My teeth would just meet.
This made cutting into any food very difficult.
As my bite improved over the 2.38 years, I still couldn't just bite into an apple without fear of a bracket getting dislodged.
Apples and carrots for that matter, they're back on the menu.
[MUSIC]
Number four, Cannoli.
So if you didn't realize, when you bite into anything crunchy it shatters into lots and lots of pieces.
When you wear braces, the food fragments decides to lodge themselves everywhere.
I know this from experience.
I've had nachos while I had these things in.
But I really like cannoli so I didn't want to have a bad experience.
It's going to happen.
Greenwood Bakery in Queens, I'm coming.
At number three is hot coffee.
Over the course of 28 months and 16 days, I've probably had hot coffee a handful of times.
Why is that?
It stains the teeth and the ceramic brackets.
Even more fun.
Is if my teeth get stained during the braces life The stain will form around the bracket, meaning, when the bracket is removed, there will be unstained areas.
That's right, I would have spots.
To make sure the coffee did not stain, I had to brush right after.
I tried a metal straw once, but my Talking skills did not seem to work so well with hot liquids.
Thank goodness for iced coffee and the now evil plastic straw from saving me from stains.
Coming in at number two is a hamburger.
I love a good hamburger, and while I've had my braces on I've had plenty of burgers.
But here's the thing, these brackets with their notches and hard surfaces, the wires, back when I had springs expanding my upper teeth.
Yeah, they grabbed onto everything.
So ordering a burger meant I would be spending some dedicated time cleaning out these whole things.
Burgers without braces will be blissful.
And the number one thing I'm going to have after these braces are off Is red wine.
I still live in Sonoma County for several years, it's also known as wine country.
So when my orthodontist told me to avoid red wine as it could cause staining, I gave it up for what turned out to be 868 days.
Yes, in theory, I could have drank red wine through a straw.
But that's ridiculous.
We hope you've enjoyed our silly April Fool's Day episode.
In all seriousness, I just want to tell everyone something.
Don't be afraid to do something to improve yourself just because people will make fun of you.
Over this journey I've gotten lots of snide comments about my braces.
My favorite is still fix your [NOISE] teeth on a video of mine back when I had very, very visible springs.
To that person I say, thanks for watching.
I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see with a red wine.
[MUSIC]