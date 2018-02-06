Your video, "Tips to up your Instagram game "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

How To Video

Tips to up your Instagram game

Avoid missing important posts, keep your activity private and four other hidden tricks that'll turn you into a master Instagrammer.
2:11 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] It's hard to keep up with all the changes on your feed these days. So let's take a look at a few of them and some tips on how to up your game. [MUSIC] Instagram changed the order of your feed and instead of seeing posts in chronological order you now see what Instagram wants you to see So here's the bad news. There is no way to go back yet, but there is a way to make sure you don't miss the posts from the people you want to see. Click on the three dots next to your favorite account and turn on post notifications. Anytime they post, you'll get a text alert on your screen. The easiest way to test if you've gone overboard with your edits is to tap and hold your photo before you publish. [MUSIC] If you need to turn turn it down, check with the black dot under the edit to figure out which one you've just used, and use the slider too to adjust. [MUSIC] Same goes for filters, they're not and all or nothing deal [MUSIC] Tap the sun icon to call up a slider for Lux. This helps balance uneven exposure, adding detail to areas with little or too much light. If you're uploading multiple photos, the filter will apply to all of them by default. [MUSIC] But you can also customize them one by one, by pressing the icon on the bottom left. [MUSIC] If you have a few go to filters that you use all the time, rearrange them to make sure they're at the top. And just remove the ones you never use. Swipe to the right of the filters until you see this icon. Drag and drop to reorder. Or tap the checkmark to hide the ones you don't use. [MUSIC] FYI, your activity on Instagram is now available for everyone to see on the message feed, so if you'd rather keep that information private, select the profile tab, tap the settings icon, scroll down and toggle the off position on show activity status On Android, open the profile tab. Tap the three dot icon in the top corner. Scroll down and turn off show my activity status. [MUSIC]

Latest Mobile Apps videos

Video: 3 ways to save money using your phone
3 ways to save money using your phone
2:00
Surprisingly easy and effective tools for putting cash back in your pocket
Play video
Video: Snapchat redesign splits up people and brands
Snapchat redesign splits up people and brands
1:19
The company hopes the refresh will bring in new users, and aims to distinguish "the social from the media."
Play video
Video: iPhone X gets new camera tricks with Apple Clips
iPhone X gets new camera tricks with Apple Clips
2:14
Put yourself into Star Wars, add green-screen effects and play with new filters and soundtracks in Apple's free video editing app....
Play video
Video: Here's how Amazon's new in-home delivery service works
Here's how Amazon's new in-home delivery service works
1:34
The e-commerce company creates a new security camera and app to power the program.
Play video
Video: This app helps you find ATM skimmers so you don't get scammed
This app helps you find ATM skimmers so you don't get scammed
1:04
Now you don't have to fidget card readers to figure out if there's a skimmer. Meet the Skimmer Scanner.
Play video
Video: Birding takes flight
Birding takes flight
3:54
Bird watching has always had its charms. New technologies make it even easier for more of us to get in on the fun.
Play video
Video: 7 drastic changes coming to your iPhone with iOS 11
7 drastic changes coming to your iPhone with iOS 11
2:12
After updating to iOS 11, some of the changes just might catch you off guard. Here are the seven biggest changes to be aware of.
Play video
Video: 3 reasons to switch to Chrome on the iPhone
3 reasons to switch to Chrome on the iPhone
2:00
If your allegiances lie with Google's desktop browser, you might want to transfer that experience over to your iPhone and ditch Safari.
Play video