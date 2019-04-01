CNET Smart Home

Tips to know when buying an alarm clock

Transcript
Transcription not available for Tips to know when buying an alarm clock.
Smart Home

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

See the technology behind Burger's King's new burger

7:19

Apple Card FAQ: What you need to know

4:02

CNET editors break down Apple's TV Plus event

6:58

Oprah joins the Apple family with two new documentaries

3:03

Big Bird wants to help your kids learn to code on Helpsters

2:47

Tim Cook unveils Apple TV Plus with original shows

6:32

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

See the technology behind Burger's King's new burger

7:19

Throw out these 4 cords today

1:57

Jeff Bezos is giving Elon Musk a run for his money with Blue Origin

6:04

Your questions about the Honda Civic Type R answered

8:36

iPhone XS Max vs. Galaxy S10 Plus: The cameras battle it out

8:35

How to set up a budget turntable

5:38

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Huawei's P30 Pro boasts cameras galore

3:34

Nintendo Labo VR hands-on: This virtual reality gets weird

5:04

Who is the new iPad Mini for, exactly?

3:01

Hands-on with Dyson's new cordless vacuum, task light and personal air purifier

3:52

First look at Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S

3:16

A few simple tweaks make the Dell XPS 13 a near-perfect laptop

4:40

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

8 essential Instant Pot tips

2:11

How to set up a budget turntable

5:38

Throw out these 4 cords today

1:57

Galaxy S10 tips and tricks

3:33

Watch March Madness, with or without cable TV

1:06

How to use your iPhone's Instant Hotspot

1:14