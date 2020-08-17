TikTok sale gets extended, NASA powers up its Mars helicopter and more Fortnite fights
This is Cnet and here are the stories that matter right now.
Uber popular short video app TikTok has been given a small reprieve in the US.
Late on Friday, President Donald Trump issued a new executive order extending the time parent company ByteDance has to sell its us operations.
The original order tasked TikTok with selling the app in 45 days, but it has now been extended to 90.
The Executive Order also requires ByteDance to delete any data obtained from US users.
So, who's buying?
The list of potential suitors is small, with Microsoft leading the pack, though last week the Wall Street Journal reported Twitter is also in talks to acquire Tik Toks' operations in America.
[MUSIC]
As we go to air, a NASA spacecraft is carrying two robots to Mars with, an expected arrival date of February 2021.
[MUSIC]
Unfortunately, things aren't going exactly as planned.
NASA revealed it has powered up the Mars helicopter ingenuity and check its batteries or systems are nominal.
This is the first time the helicopter has powered up in space.
And the checkup is a good sign of things to come will fly when it gets to Mars.
We'll have to wait and see.
And finally, the fortnight Apple and Google stash continued over the weekend.
Apple and Google have removed fortnight from their app stores after it attempted to bypass the 30% fee charged by the tech giants.
Fortnite developer Epic Games has countered with a lawsuit, and Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic took to Twitter to air his grievances over the weekend.
Sweeney argued Epic is fighting for the freedom of people who bought smartphones to install apps from sources of their choosing.
Other companies have chimed in to with Apple's major rival Samsung, cheekily tweeting the #FreeFortnite On Saturday.
Stop today, the latest by visiting senior
