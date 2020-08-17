TikTok sale gets extended, NASA powers up its Mars helicopter and more Fortnite fights

Transcript
This is Cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. Uber popular short video app TikTok has been given a small reprieve in the US. Late on Friday, President Donald Trump issued a new executive order extending the time parent company ByteDance has to sell its us operations. The original order tasked TikTok with selling the app in 45 days, but it has now been extended to 90. The Executive Order also requires ByteDance to delete any data obtained from US users. So, who's buying? The list of potential suitors is small, with Microsoft leading the pack, though last week the Wall Street Journal reported Twitter is also in talks to acquire Tik Toks' operations in America. [MUSIC] As we go to air, a NASA spacecraft is carrying two robots to Mars with, an expected arrival date of February 2021. [MUSIC] Unfortunately, things aren't going exactly as planned. NASA revealed it has powered up the Mars helicopter ingenuity and check its batteries or systems are nominal. This is the first time the helicopter has powered up in space. And the checkup is a good sign of things to come will fly when it gets to Mars. We'll have to wait and see. And finally, the fortnight Apple and Google stash continued over the weekend. Apple and Google have removed fortnight from their app stores after it attempted to bypass the 30% fee charged by the tech giants. Fortnite developer Epic Games has countered with a lawsuit, and Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic took to Twitter to air his grievances over the weekend. Sweeney argued Epic is fighting for the freedom of people who bought smartphones to install apps from sources of their choosing. Other companies have chimed in to with Apple's major rival Samsung, cheekily tweeting the #FreeFortnite On Saturday. Stop today, the latest by visiting senior

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

91 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

860 episodes

The Daily Charge

963 episodes

What the Future

343 episodes

Tech Today

1270 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Watch Europe's largest 3D-printer built a two-story house

3:24

Boom is ready to roll out its first supersonic jet

6:24

Fortnite app banned on iOS, Android shops

6:11

5G small cell sites are very different from 4G towers

11:40

What would it take for you to reveal your data to save others?

14:36

First take: WatchOS 7 public beta

9:35

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Boom is ready to roll out its first supersonic jet

6:24

Text spam is annoying and dangerous; here's how to stop it

1:17

How I automated my presence in video calls for a week (and nobody knew)

7:46

Ford Bronco Sport vs. Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road: Small dirt comparo

5:16

Watch Europe's largest 3D-printer built a two-story house

3:24

Fortnite maker sues Apple in battle over direct payments

1:54

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Vizio V21 is the budget '20s soundbar to beat

2:00

Inside the Microsoft Surface Duo: We didn't use it, but we did fold it

8:31

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Hands-on first impressions

11:15

New 27-inch iMac is Apple's summer surprise

5:56

Galaxy Buds Live are the most innovative true wireless headphones of 2020

6:35

Samsung Tab S7+ wants to be your work-from-home tablet

6:40

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23

What you need to know about cleaning and reusing a virus mask

3:02